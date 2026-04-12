Huawei boosts digital learning at New Mukuru Primary with ICT hub

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Huawei ICT Solutions Manager Freshina Morogo demonstrates how the smart screen works during the ICT hub launch at New Mukuru Primary School in Nairobi. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Learners at New Mukuru Primary School received a major boost to digital learning after Huawei donated ICT hub equipment.

The intervention is part of a broader digital inclusion drive within the Mukuru Affordable Housing Project, where the firm is supporting affordable and reliable connectivity for classrooms and households.

Speaking during the ICT hub launch, the school’s head teacher, Ruth Ogachi, said the integration of ICT will significantly enhance how lessons are delivered and understood.

“This will make learning more engaging and real for our students. Some concepts are difficult to understand without visual support, but with digital tools, learners can better grasp what they are being taught,” she said.

The ICT hub is expected to transform classroom experiences by enabling access to online learning resources, digital content, and interactive teaching methods.

The facility will support more than 1,000 learners, from pre-primary to Grade 7, as enrolment continues to grow within the Mukuru Affordable Housing community.

As part of the donation, Huawei provided a fiber-to-the-office setup with five Wi-Fi 7 access points capable of handling multiple devices, an IdeaHub smart screen for interactive learning, and CCTV cameras to enhance school security.

Ogachi noted that for months, the school operated without internet access or adequate digital devices, limiting teaching and learning.

“With Huawei’s intervention, teachers can now access online content and bring it into the classroom, making learning more interactive and effective,” she said.

Huawei ICT Solutions Manager Freshina Morogo, said the initiative is aimed at bridging the digital divide by equipping young learners with essential digital skills.

“This fiber-to-the-office setup ensures that multiple classrooms are connected without the need for separate power sources, making it efficient and easy to manage,” Morogo said.

She explained that the infrastructure is part of Huawei’s low-cost DQ-ODN solution, which supports Safaricom-enabled home fiber access from as low as Sh800 per month—up to 70 per cent cheaper than standard offers.

“At Huawei, we believe connectivity is the foundation of opportunity. By supporting the Mukuru community with digital infrastructure and tools, we are not only connecting homes but also enabling access to education, livelihoods, and a better quality of life,” she said.

Beyond the school, the project extends connectivity to the wider Mukuru community, including residential houses and nearby commercial areas.

Morogo revealed that Huawei is using existing infrastructure, such as utility ducts, to lay fiber—reducing installation costs and avoiding disruptive construction.

“We are enabling connectivity across the community, from homes to classrooms and shops, so that everyone has access to digital opportunities,” she said.

The initiative also integrates smart technologies, such as surveillance cameras in local shops, aimed at improving security and supporting small businesses.

Residents are expected to benefit from enhanced internet access, opening opportunities for remote work, online enterprises, e-government services, and digital financial tools.

Huawei said the project aligns with its global Tech4All initiative and Kenya’s building code reforms, which require fiber-ready infrastructure in new developments.

The Mukuru model reflects a growing shift toward embedding digital systems directly into affordable housing, ensuring underserved communities are not left behind in the country’s digital transformation.