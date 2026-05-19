NPS dismisses reports on Central Police Station OCS court processing

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A view of the Nairobi Central Police Station. [David Gichuru,Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed as false and misleading reports circulating on social media alleging that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Central Police Station in Nairobi Dishen Angoya was being processed for a court appearance.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the claims were inaccurate and urged the public to rely on official communication from the police service for verified information.

“The information is incorrect,” Nyaga said, adding that the NPS has established internal mechanisms for handling matters involving its officers.

According to the police service, such mechanisms may result in either administrative or disciplinary action, depending on the circumstances, and any court appearance can occur only after a specific legal threshold has been met.

Earlier, a police report filed at Lang’ata Police Station on Tuesday, May 19, indicated that Angoya was arrested at around midnight by the Deputy Regional Police Commander on allegations of abuse of office.

Police said the officer allegedly released 64 prisoners on Monday evening without lawful authority.

The Law Society of Kenya and other human rights activists had condemned the arrest of Angoya, calling on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate allegations of intimidation and the arrest of the officer.