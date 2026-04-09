Fuel shortage: Kenyans need to know the truth

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Motorist fuels at a Rubis station on Mombasa Road amid looming shortages linked to Iran–US tensions. April 8, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

In Nairobi and other towns, some fuel stations have run out of fuel, triggering panic buying in stations that still have fuel.

The Middle East war, which has closed the Strait of Hormuz since early March, has undeniably squeezed global supply. Kenya consumes about 100,000 barrels of fuel daily and imports every drop of it, thus rendering the country vulnerable whenever there are global supply hiccups.

Barely a week before the pumps began running dry, the Ministry of Energy assured Kenyans that the country held sufficient fuel stocks to last for at least three months. This assurance was later shattered by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi when he admitted before a parliamentary committee that Kenya actually has only 16 days’ worth of petrol and 19 days of diesel. Three months became 16 days. What changed?

Preliminary investigations pointed to the possibility of fuel stock data being manipulated to make it look like there was an impending shortage, which was then used as justification for emergency imports outside the government-to-government procurement framework.

Simply put, the fuel crisis may be artificial. Already, the scandal has resulted in the arrest and resignation of top Energy ministry officials, including Petroleum PS Mohamed Liban, Kenya Pipeline Company MD Joe Sang, and EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

President William Ruto was forthright on Sunday. Speaking in Kilgoris, he warned that those behind the alleged manipulation would face the full force of the law and vowed to dismantle entrenched cartel networks within the energy sector. These are strong words, but the country needs stronger action: arrests, prosecutions, and convictions, not just resignations.

There is one silver lining, though. A US-Iran two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan came into effect yesterday, with Iran agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Even as the world prays that the talks that will take place during the ceasefire will help to end this destabilising conflict, Kenya must use this narrow window to urgently beef up its fuel stocks. Meanwhile, the government must tell Kenyans whether it has enough oil to last until new stocks are imported.