×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Rescue universities from the looming financial collapse

By Editorial | Mar. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

Kenya’s higher education sector is undergoing its most humiliating low. Once celebrated as engines of social mobility and intellectual growth, public universities have become symbols of fiscal recklessness, policy confusion, and institutional decay.

The revelation that ten universities are effectively insolvent and that most of them are drowning in over Sh100 billion in debt, should not just alarm policymakers; it should prick the conscience of every Kenyan who believes education is the ladder out of poverty.

When public institutions, admired as citadels of knowledge, are no longer just struggling but actually suffocating, it sends shivers in the next generation. Pending bills are piling up, projects lie abandoned, and essential services are under threat. The latest government’s scramble for an emergency Sh14.3 billion bailout is not a solution; it is an admission of failure.

This crisis did not happen overnight but is the result of years of systemic neglect. Student enrolment has surged without a matching increase in funding. Universities expanded aggressively, opening satellite campuses and launching programmes, without sustainable financial models. Meanwhile, government capitation has stagnated, if not declined in real terms, even as operational costs soar.

The consequences are already unfolding. Students face delayed exams, disrupted learning, and uncertainty over their future. The paralysis at the Higher Education Loans Board has only worsened the situation, leaving thousands without upkeep funds. Private universities, owed a staggering Sh60 billion, are on the brink, exposing a sector-wide collapse that cuts across public and private institutions.

However, merely throwing money at the problem will not fix it. Kenya must confront uncomfortable truths and embrace bold education reforms. First, universities must undergo a ruthless audit and restructuring process. Deadweight programmes and duplicated courses should be scrapped. Not every institution needs to offer every course. Specialisation, not expansion, should define the future.

Second, governance must be overhauled. University councils have too often operated as political extensions rather than professional oversight bodies. Appointments should be merit-based, with strict accountability frameworks. Vice-chancellors must be held responsible not just for academic output, but also for financial prudence.

Third, diversify revenue streams. Universities must stop relying almost entirely on tuition and government funding. Partnerships with industry, research commercialisation, alumni endowments, and international collaborations can unlock new income channels.

Fourth, reimagine funding. The current model is broken. A performance-based funding framework—where institutions are rewarded for efficiency, research output, and graduate employability—could restore discipline and incentivise excellence.

Finally, digitisation and cost efficiency must be embraced. Blended learning, shared services across institutions, and procurement reforms can significantly cut operational costs without compromising quality.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Public Universities University Education University Funding Crisis University Debts
.

Latest Stories

Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
Columnists
By Standard Team
3 hrs ago
Bad-manners politics: Ruto discards Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
3 hrs ago
President Ruto breaks records he would rather not
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

President Ruto breaks records he would rather not
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
President Ruto breaks records he would rather not
Bad-manners politics: Ruto discards Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua
By Barrack Muluka 3 hrs ago
Bad-manners politics: Ruto discards Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua
Wilson Airport in fresh safety storm after plane veers off runway
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Wilson Airport in fresh safety storm after plane veers off runway
Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved