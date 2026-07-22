Police reforms working group: DCI must unmask Ol-Kalou goons

Audio By Vocalize

Rights group demands action over Ol-Kalou poll violence. [Courtesy]

The Police Reforms Working Group Kenya (PRWG-K) now wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to unmask and arrest known goons who were captured intimidating voters during the just-concluded Ol-Kalou by-election.

This comes as more details emerge on how some individuals may have planned to disrupt the peaceful exercise.

Already, vehicles belonging to some politicians have been identified as having been used to ferry goons to the constituency in Nyandarua County.

PRWG-K, in a statement, also wants the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to launch immediate investigations into the operational commanders who authorised the deployment of masked, plainclothes officers to intimidate voters.

"What was meant to be a peaceful democratic exercise for the residents of Ol Kalou to choose their representative freely was instead transformed into a theatre of terror," the group shared

The group stated that heavily armed, hooded, and masked militia operating in civilian clothes, alongside suspected plainclothes police officers, invaded polling centres and fired live ammunition into the air.

It is also reported that the goons lobbed tear gas, arrested human rights observers and monitors, and violently assaulted journalists to suppress independent reporting and hide electoral malpractices from public view.

"However, we must firmly call out the IEBC for its failure to manage and mitigate pre-election malpractices, including widespread corruption, violence, hate speech, and open voter buying,” PRWG-K stated

Pointing out, “Turning a blind eye to these systemic irregularities before the first vote is cast compromises the integrity of the entire electoral process."

At the same time, the group condemned the physical attacks on journalists performing their constitutional duties related to enhancing access to information.

Some of those attacked were Enos Teche, a photojournalist with The Star, George Kieru, an NTV cameraman who was beaten and robbed of his camera equipment, and Brygettes Ngana of the Nation Media, who was physically assaulted by armed, masked men.

"By physically assaulting and robbing journalists, state actors violated Article 34 of the Constitution, which guarantees that the State shall not interfere with or penalise any person for broadcasting or disseminating information," PRWG-K stated

Adding, "The National Police Service (NPS) must immediately track down and return all confiscated cameras, phones, and media gear stolen from journalists. Additionally, unconditionally return all seized gadgets and equipment, and cease the systematic harassment and targeting of civic actors covering electoral processes."