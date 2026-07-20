CS Murkomen declares war on goons, criminal gangs

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, former Mumias East MP Ben Washiali and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang arrive for service at ACK Mumias Diocese in Kakamega County on July 19, 2026. [Benard Lusigi.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed to crack down on political goons and criminal gangs in Western region and across the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a church service at the ACK Mumias Diocese in Mumias West, Kakamega County, the Interior CS directed county security teams to crack down hard on goons, warning that the government will no longer tolerate the culture of politicians inciting youths to cause violence.

Murkomen specifically cited notorious organised groups that have been terrorizing residents in Western region and linked them to political violence and local trade crimes.

"We have a big problem in Kakamega County and the Western region of youths being used as goons and criminal gangs like the 42 and 47 brothers to terrorise locals, women, and bring instability,"he said.

"The same gangs are the ones stealing cows and transporting them to Siaya," he added.

The CS cited a tragic recent incident in Matungu constituency, where one person died after groups supporting rival politicians clashed at a burial ceremony.

"I have told the security team to be firm and not to relent because there was an unfortunate incident in Matungu where politicians used goons at a funeral and the group clashed, leaving one person dead. The politicians left, leaving the bereaved family with the body, and that is not acceptable. I want to direct the County Commissioner and the security team that you must not relent in fighting criminal gangs and goons in Kakamega and any other part of this country," said CS.

"Mr County Commissioner, we are heading to an election next year. Don't tolerate or babysit anybody. It is better for me to be blamed for being firm and hard on criminal gangs because I want the next generation to have a place to live and lead."

Murkomen announced plans for police recruitment to beef up security.

He revealed that a specialized team would be set up to dismantle illegal outfits.

"We had a shortage of police officers because we had not recruited police officers for a long time. But we have planned with the Inspector General of Police that we recruit 10,000 police officers who are going to graduate in two months, and we will have a special unit that will be dealing with criminal gangs and goons so as to ensure that we have a safe Kakamega and a country without goons and criminal gangs where our people must live in peace," said Murkomen.

He assured Kenyans that the strategy is already yielding results in other troubled regions, citing recent operations in Trans Nzoia County.

"I want to pledge to Kenyans that the government is committed to dealing with criminal gangs and goons in this country, and we have already started with Kitale, where we got rid of the criminal gangs that were terrorising locals," he added.

The Interior CS called out political leaders who are balkanising the country, citing recent attempts by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to restrict certain political factions from campaigning in Ol Kalou.

This follows the move by Gachagua to ask the "Linda Mwananchi" political team led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata to stay away from the area, a situation that escalated when goons disrupted opposition rallies in Ol Kalou just a day before the official campaign window for the by-election closed.

"Unfortunately, some leaders in the Opposition are asking their colleagues not to step in Ol Kalou. I want to say here that we will not allow such divisive politics in the country. Every Kenyan has a right to visit any place in this country. We are going to ensure the by-election is conducted as required and in peace," said Murkomen.

As the country inches closer to the next General Election, Murkomen emphasized that the Ministry of Interior's main priority is guaranteeing the safety of voters and candidates and preventing political violence.

"We want to assure Kenyans that we are going to guarantee them and assure them of safety ahead of the 2027 General Election. We are going to have a peaceful election next year, and we will have no place for goonism and criminal gangs," the CS concluded.