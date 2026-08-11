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Voter registration drive gains momentum in Mandera ahead of 2027

By Ahmed Hussein | Aug. 11, 2026
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Mandera West parliamentary aspirant Haji Samow at a recent campaign rally in Mandera West on August 6, 2026. [Ahmed Hussein, Standard]

Mandera West parliamentary aspirant Haji Samow Edin Osman has intensified grassroots voter mobilisation, focusing on young people. 

Haji Samow urged eligible residents to acquire national identity cards and register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Addressing a public gathering following his recent endorsement by residents of Mandera West, Haji Samow described voter registration as a critical foundation of democratic participation and called on youth to take an active role in shaping the political future of the constituency and the country.

“The power to determine the future of our country lies in the ballot. I urge every eligible young person to obtain a national identity card and register as a voter. Your vote is your voice, and your voice matters,” he said.

He said Mandera County and the larger North Eastern region have for years faced criticism over the low number of registered voters, despite having a significant population of residents who possess national identity cards.

Haji Samow argued that closing the gap between the number of people with national IDs and registered voters would strengthen the region’s political influence.

nHe said a higher number of registered voters would give communities greater leverage in national political conversations and increase their ability to advocate for development priorities and representation.

“The national conversation on the 2027 politics has already begun, and we need to be part of it. The only way we can do that is by registering as voters in large numbers and turning out to vote,” he said.

Haji Samow further called on young people to view voter registration not merely as an electoral requirement but as an opportunity to participate directly in decisions affecting their communities, including development, education, healthcare, employment and infrastructure.

The voter mobilisation campaign comes against the backdrop of growing political activity in Mandera County, as prospective candidates and community leaders begin laying the groundwork for the 2027 General Election.

Haji Samow declared support for President William Ruto's re-election bid and urged residents to support the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development agenda.

He said increased voter registration and turnout would not only strengthen the community’s representation at the ballot but also ensure that Mandera West has a stronger voice in decisions made at the county and national levels.

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Voter Registration 2027 Elections North Eastern Region Poor Governance
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