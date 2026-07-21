Ruto: No defence for goons, criminality during protests

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President William Ruto speaking at State House on Tuesday July 21, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has defended police action against violent protests, saying there can be no justification for what he described as goons and criminal acts during demonstrations.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 21, at State House, Ruto distinguished between peaceful demonstrations protected under the Constitution and people he accused of exploiting protests to loot, destroy property and cause violence.

"We had the demonstrations, democratic, constitutional, but we also have criminals and thugs and characters who destroy people's property, steal from people, burn down buildings," Ruto said.

His remarks come after weeks of anti-government demonstrations, including protests marking the anniversary of the 2025 Gen Z uprising and the July 7 Saba Saba commemorations.

While many demonstrations remained peaceful, some were marred by looting, arson and vandalism.

The comments also come days after violence disrupted the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, where armed gangs reportedly disrupted voting in parts of the constituency and one person was killed.

The unrest prompted criticism from human rights groups and opposition leaders over the handling of security during the poll.

Ruto questioned what he described as growing tolerance for criminal behaviour during demonstrations.

"There cannot be any defence for criminality. There cannot be any defence for breaking the law," he stated.

The President also criticised what he described as lenient treatment of suspects accused of taking part in violence.

"Some people arrested with criminality, taken to court, given a bond of Sh200. They leave there, then go to political rallies. Then we have goons," he remarked.

Ruto welcomed what he described as growing public support for restoring law and order.

"I am very happy that the last time there was an attempt for criminality in town and they stopped it. Many Kenyans agreed that it is now time for us to say no to people who want to burn our property," he noted.

He maintained that security agencies should continue enforcing the law while respecting legal safeguards.

"Our security agencies must do their job and within the law."

Ruto urged all sectors of society to reject lawlessness, saying criminal elements should not be allowed to undermine constitutional rights.

"It is now clear that everybody, every sector of our society, the business leaders, religious leaders, political leaders, have all agreed that having lawlessness, goons and all these other characters, criminals, should be stopped," he said.