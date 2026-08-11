Millions sink into stalled governors' residences despite SRC's deadline that lapsed 4 years ago

Counties continue to spend millions of shillings on official residences for governors and their deputies, even as several projects remain incomplete, abandoned or stalled years after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) set a deadline for leasing.
Some residences have stalled because of non-payment of contractors, others because of land disputes, while several have been abandoned after contractors received substantial payments.
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