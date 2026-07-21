Nakuru senator blames Ruto's inner circle for UDA woes, Ol Kalou defeat

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Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Tabitha Karanja Keroche warns that UDA was fast losing its popularity due to the arrogance of some leaders.. [File, Standard]

The Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Tabitha Karanja Keroche, has blamed the woes facing UDA and the defeat in the Ol Kalou by-election on a powerful clique around President William Ruto.

The Nakuru Senator warned that UDA was fast losing its popularity due to the arrogance and chest-thumping by the clique.

Last week, UDA was humiliated by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP in the by-elections despite spending millions of shillings to woo the voters.

Speaking in Naivasha, Karanja claimed that the voters had no problem with the UDA candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election but voted against the opulence, violence meted against them, arrogance and name-calling from the UDA leaders.

“It’s time that the President reconstituted his inner circle as the current ones are tarnishing his name and are responsible for the loss in Ol Kalou,” she said.

The senator claimed that many leaders are considering their support for UDA due to the arrogance of the powerful clique.

“UDA was the most popular party in the country but due to the mess caused by this small circle, many leaders don’t want to be associated with it as we head to the elections,” she said.

She condemned the political violence, voter bribery and use of goons by leaders during the campaigns in Nyandarua.

“Some of the leaders were openly bragging about how much money they had to buy votes while others decided to use uncouth words against other leaders,” she said.

At the same time, Karanja hit out at the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja over the rising goon culture in campaigns and political meetings.

She claimed that despite the goons being unmasked in Ol Kalou, the CS has failed to act, a move that was eroding investor confidence.

“The CS had promised to make sure these goons are arrested but he has failed to act and it's time he resigned if he can’t act,” she said.

While condemning the attack of journalists during Ol Kalou by-elections, the Senator warned that the country risks sliding into anarchy if the goons are not tamed

“Some of these criminals were ferried from Nakuru by elected leaders who instead of supporting our youths are using them to cause chaos against their fellow Kenyans,” she said.