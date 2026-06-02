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No escape for City Hall: Court of Appeal orders full hearing in KPLC filth dumping case

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 2, 2026

The entrance to the office of the Nairobi Governor at City Hall, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Nairobi County has no way of walking away from its last year’s filth dumping at the Kenya Power Limited Company (KPLC) offices in Nairobi scot-free.

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Nairobi County KPLC Court of Appeal Garbage Dumping
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