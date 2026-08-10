Government sounds El Nino alarm, puts 18 counties on high alert

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Residents struggle with floods following a downpour at Bamburi in Mombasa County on November 17, 2023. [File-Standard]

The government has announced 18 counties at risk of being affected by El Nino from October.

In a statement from the ministry of interior and national administration, the country may experience above-normal rainfall from October this year as a strong El Nino event forms up, says plans are in place to respond to any adverse effects.

‘’According to the weather authority, there is an 81 per cent chance that this year’s El Nino will be strong and a 97 per cent probability that its effects will be felt up to early next year. As part of wider plan to mitigate the effects to the El Nino, the Government has mapped out areas exposed to various risks, including flash floods, landslides, drought, disease outbreaks and infrastructure damage.’’

Counties placed on high alert for by the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC), are those in the Coastal, Lake Basin, Rift Valley and North Eastern regions.

Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu have also been singled out as high-risk urban centres.

In the Coast Region, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Mombasa and Kwale may experience flooding, storm surges, coastal erosion and infrastructure damages, saying residents of some areas in the region may be displaced by floods.

In the Lake Basin region, Kisumu, Busia, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori are expected to experience flooding, landslides, disease outbreaks and cases of displacements.

Flooding, drainage blockages, infrastructure strain and service disruptions are some of the risks identified that can affect urban centres of Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

In the Rift Valley Region, counties such as Turkana, Baringo, West Pokot and Narok may experience drought, flash floods, landslides, livestock losses and food insecurity. While the North Eastern Region counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera may experience drought, water scarcity, livestock losses, poor pasture and food insecurity.

In the statement the government noted that the identified counties have been prioritized in the response planning based on their vulnerability to various risks. Adding that more areas may be included in the plan if experts consider them vulnerable to El Nino risks.

‘’The National Emergency Multi-Agency and County Emergency response teams have been put on high alert and are being sensitized on their roles in view of the expected weather situations.’’