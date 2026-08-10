Kalonzo: Opposition must unite, ignore polls and focus on defeating Ruto

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Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Courtesy]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenya’s United Opposition to remain united ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying the coalition’s success will depend less on opinion polls and more on its ability to agree on a common political cause.

Speaking during an interview on NTV on Monday, Kalonzo said the opposition should not allow polling numbers to determine who will lead its presidential ticket, warning that opinion surveys could be used to manipulate voters and influence internal negotiations.

“I think we must be very scientific about these opinion polls. I don’t want Kenyans to fall prey to electoral manipulation,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice-President alleged that some actors could be using opinion polls to shape public opinion in favour of President William Ruto, although he did not provide evidence to substantiate the claims.

“Remember, there’s a third player called the intelligence community, which, in order to help William Ruto, may want to put up certain numbers,” he said.

Kalonzo’s remarks come amid intense negotiations among opposition leaders over the composition of the 2027 presidential ticket. The discussions have featured Kalonzo, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Asked whether he would be comfortable deputising Sifuna if the coalition settled on the Nairobi senator as its preferred presidential candidate, Kalonzo said he had no objection, but stressed that the decision must consider Kenya’s political and demographic realities.

“I have no problem deputising Sifuna, but you must take into account Kenya’s demographics,” he said.

Kalonzo argued that choosing a presidential ticket was more complicated than simply selecting the candidate who leads in opinion polls. He said communities across the country expect representation and a stake in government.

“Every community wants to have a stake at the table. Beyond those numbers, you must take into account those other considerations,” he said.

He also reiterated his willingness to support other opposition figures, including Gachagua, Sifuna, Eugene Wamalwa, Martha Karua and Matiang’i, if the coalition agrees that one of them should lead the ticket.

“Not just Sifuna by the way. I have demonstrated commitment and belief in a national cause for the national good,” Kalonzo said.

According to Kalonzo, the overriding objective should be defeating Ruto rather than allowing individual ambitions to fracture the opposition.

“We are a team. The only important thing is we are aware that William Ruto’s only way to survival is to divide the United Opposition, the United Alternative Government,” he said.

“If we succeed in holding together, it matters not who is actually the flag bearer. It’s a common cause,” he added.

Kalonzo expressed confidence that a united opposition could secure a decisive victory in 2027, predicting that its support could exceed 70 per cent if the different factions remain together.

He also compared the anticipated contest to the 2002 election, suggesting that Kenyans could witness another political realignment similar to the one that propelled Mwai Kibaki to victory.

He described the United Alternative Government as a government in waiting and said the opposition had already begun developing a 13-point agenda aimed at addressing what he described as Kenya’s major challenges.

“We are working on a 13-point agenda which we believe will fix and rescue the nation,” he said.

Kalonzo also raised security concerns, alleging that a government-linked police unit known as the Operational Support Unit was working with goons and militias to intimidate political opponents. He called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to disband the unit.

“Did you know that there is an Operational Support Unit (OSU)? That is a unit that is working with goons, the militias, to terrorize even political opponents,” Kalonzo alleged.

“I want to encourage the Inspector General of Police to disband that thing very quickly,” he added.

The allegations add a security dimension to Kalonzo’s broader warning about the political environment ahead of the election. He called on the government to allow Kenyans greater political space to express themselves.

Despite the competition over the opposition ticket, Kalonzo maintained that unity remains the most important consideration.