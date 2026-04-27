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Gachagua son: State House top officials visited me in prison

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 22, 2026

Jackson Kihara, before Justice Alexander Muteti at the Milimani Law Court, May 21, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Details have emerged at the High Court that senior government officials, including State House operatives and security officers, made covert visits to Manyani Maximum Security Prison at the height of the Rigathi Gachagua impeachment process in October 2024 and struck a deal with the jailed son of late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

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Jackson Kihara Property Dispute Rigathi Gachagua Nderitu Gachagua
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