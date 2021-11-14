× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sigh of relief as fuel prices unchanged in latest Epra review

BUSINESS
By Samuel Njogu | November 14th 2021

A car fuel at Rubis Petrol Station along Gitanga Road in Lavington, Nairobi on September 18th 2021. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the next one month as the government subsidises consumers following a spike in the cost of crude oil in in the international markets.

Had the state failed to put in place subsidy, the retail price of the three petroleum products whose prices are regulated would have increased to a historic high.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority yesterday said motorists who use super petrol would have been paying Sh143.48 per litre in Nairobi over the November-December pricing cycle.

READ MORE

 Fuel set to cost less in Nairobi as KPC plans truck loading facility

 Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five months

 Kenya Pipeline bets on solar plants to cut costly power bills

 Return of price controls last thing ailing economy needs

Diesel, used by industries and the transport sector, would have retailed at Sh126.28 per litre in the capital while kerosene – a fuel largely used by the poor to light and cook, would have reached Sh115.11 per litre.

Following the government tapping into the Petroleum Development Levy Fund, the three products will continue retailing at the same levels as was the case over the October-November pricing cycle.

Super petrol will retail Sh129.72 per litre, which means motorists will be subsidized to the tune of Sh13.76. Diesel will continue selling at Sh110.60, with users being spared Sh15.68 per litre while kerosene will retail at Sh103.54 per litre, with households that rely on the fuel getting a saving of Sh11.57 per litre.

“In the period under review, the pump prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene remain unchanged,” Epra said in a statement.

“The average landed cost of imported super petrol increase 8.66 per cent… diesel increased by 11.17 per cent… while kerosene increased by 9.27 per cent.”

“Despite the increase in the landed costs, the applicable pump prices for this cycle have been maintained as the ones for the previous cycle. The government will utilise the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Fuel Prices Fury: Anger over rising cost of living following the latest fuel price hikes

Kenyans decry high cost of living as fuel price goes up

High Cost of Living: Concerns over hike in fuel prices with prices of goods likely to go up

Share this story
Cash-minting tech juggernaut: The rise and rise of M-Pesa
The value of transactions on M-Pesa grew by 51.5 per cent to Sh13.7 trillion in the six months to September - about 13 per cent of the country’s GDP.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Tap into sweet business of passion fruit farming
Tap into sweet business of passion fruit farming

DR PESA

By Jeniffer Anyango

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to cope with the stress of losing a job

By Esther Muchene | 7 hours ago

How to cope with the stress of losing a job
Qualities workers desire most from their companies

By Peter Theuri | 7 hours ago

Qualities workers desire most from their companies
Cash-minting tech juggernaut: The rise and rise of M-Pesa

By Dominic Omondi | 10 hours ago

Cash-minting tech juggernaut: The rise and rise of M-Pesa
State kicks off plans for city's bus rapid transport system rollout

By Frankline Sunday | 17 hours ago

State kicks off plans for city's bus rapid transport system rollout
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC