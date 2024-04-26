SIB partners with CISI to elevate professional standards and enhance financial advisory skills among staff

Standard Investment Bank (SIB) and the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) have teamed up to elevate professional standards and financial advisory skills among staff. [Courtesy]

Standard Investment Bank (SIB) has partnered with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) to enhance the professional skills of its employees.

This collaboration aims to equip SIB staff with the knowledge and tools necessary to provide superior financial guidance and tailor products and services to meet the unique needs of their diverse clientele, including both retail and corporate sectors, they said in a statement.

They added the partnership also includes participation in the Securities Industry Certification program, developed by CISI in collaboration with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and FSDA.

According to the firms, the programs provide “a comprehensive overview of the financial services industry, with an emphasis on investment, and covers essential financial concepts and products such as assets and markets, equities, bonds, derivatives, and investment funds.”

To date, SIB has enrolled over 40 financial advisors in this program.

Nahashon Mungai, Executive Director for Global Markets at SIB, highlighted the importance of this initiative saying: “To remain a leader in our industry and effectively serve our diverse client base, it is crucial that we continually build our advisors' capabilities. This will enable us to achieve our investment banking goals better and deliver on our commitment to empower people by aligning their needs with the right solutions.”

Kimacia Gitau, CISI’s Regional Representative for East Africa, also commented on the partnership’s importance noting, “Upholding professionalism within the industry is vital for fostering trust and integrity. Adhering to ethical standards and codes of conduct ensures that financial advisors always act in clients' best interests, ultimately leading to the most beneficial outcomes. Our role at CISI is to advocate for these high standards among securities and investment practitioners.”