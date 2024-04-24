US Senate passes bill to force TikTok divestment or ban

Business
 By VOA | Apr 24, 2024

The U.S. Senate voted late Tuesday to send legislation to President Joe Biden that would require Chinese owner ByteDance to divest the popular short video app's U.S. assets within about nine months or face a
Ban.

The measure, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday, has been driven by concerns that China could access Americans' data or surveil them with the app and Biden has said he will sign it into law.

"For years we've allowed the Chinese Communist party to control one of the most popular apps in America that was dangerously shortsighted," said Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee. "A new law is going to require its Chinese owner to sell the app. This is a good move for America."

TikTok, which says it has not shared and would not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government, has argued the law amounts to a ban that would violate the U.S. free speech rights of its users.

The company did not immediately comment but over the weekend, it told its employees that it would quickly go to court to try to block the legislation.

"We'll continue to fight, as this legislation is a clear violation of the First Amendment rights of the 170 million Americans on TikTok... This is the beginning, not the end of this long process," TikTok told employees on Saturday in an email seen by Reuters.

The Senate voted 79 to 18 in favor of the bill.

Related Topics
Previous article
Azimio senators offer Sh50,000 to clinical officers in solidarity with strike
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Lenders raise interest on loans despite CBK holding key rate
By Amos Kiarie 11 hrs ago
Enterprise
How SMEs are diversifying to beat high costs, maximise profits
By Graham Kajilwa 11 hrs ago
Enterprise
Meg Whitman: This is what tech innovations should look like
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Firm linked to fake fertiliser calls for arrest of Linturi, NCPB boss
Business
By Josphat Thiong'o
5 mins ago
Premium Scented success: Passion for cologne birthed my venture
Enterprise
By Yvonne Chepkwony
5 mins ago
Governors reject revenue Bill, demand Sh439.5 billion allocation
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
5 mins ago
US Senate passes bill to force TikTok divestment or ban
Business
By VOA
21 mins ago
KTB seeks to increase tourist numbers to 3 million
Business
By Antony Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Josphat Thiong'o 5 mins ago
Business
Premium Firm linked to fake fertiliser calls for arrest of Linturi, NCPB boss
By Yvonne Chepkwony 5 mins ago
Enterprise
Premium Scented success: Passion for cologne birthed my venture
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 mins ago
Business
Governors reject revenue Bill, demand Sh439.5 billion allocation
By VOA 21 mins ago
Business
US Senate passes bill to force TikTok divestment or ban

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.