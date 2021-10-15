× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | October 15th 2021

A petrol station attendant at Total Petrol Station in Nakuru fuels a car on July 15, 2020. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Super petrol to retail at Sh129.72 per litre in Nairobi, while diesel down to Sh110 per litre, thanks to price stabilisation programme.

Consumers of kerosene to enjoy the biggest reduction at Sh7 per litre.

The government has yielded to public outcry and applied subsidies on petroleum products, giving Kenyans a slight reprieve at the pump.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) in its latest monthly pricing guide issued yesterday cut the price of a litre of super petrol and diesel by Sh5, while kerosene will beginning midnight cost Sh7 less per litre.

READ MORE

 Relief for motorists as fuel prices reduce

 MPs call for review of fuel price formula

 Human rights body asks court to force State to reduce fuel prices

 National Assembly probes delays at port that lead to high fuel prices

This is as the government moved to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of fuel through a petroleum stabilisation programme.

The price reduction means super petrol will retail at Sh129.72 per litre in Nairobi over the October-November pricing cycle from a historical high of Sh134.72 per litre that had been in place until yesterday.

Diesel, on the other hand, will retail at Sh110.60 per litre in the capital from Sh115.6.

Kerosene, largely a poor man’s fuel for lighting and cooking, will retail at Sh103.54, down from Sh110.82.

“The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi for super petrol and diesel decrease by Sh5, while that of kerosene by Sh7.28 per litre,” said Epra in a statement.

In the price capping guide, Epra cut the margins of oil marketing companies as has been the case previously when the government subsidised pump prices.

The oil marketers will, however, be compensated later. The wholesale and retail margins for super petrol have been reduced to Sh6.26 per litre from Sh12.39, while that of diesel has been cut to Sh5.50 per litre from Sh12.36. The margin for kerosene has been reduced to Sh7.70 per litre from Sh12.36.

The government failed to apply the subsidy in the prices published on September 14, which saw retail prices shoot to the highest level since Epra started regulating them in 2010.

Between April and August, the government spent Sh6.6 billion to cushion motorists from the rising cost of petroleum products.

Other than high taxes by the government, the rise in local retail costs has been due to rising international crude oil prices, which have on average risen from about $17 (Sh1 870) per barrel last year to $73.5 (Sh8,085) in September this year. The local currency has also weakened, trading at an average of Sh110.21 to the dollar in September this year, compared to about Sh107.8 in April.

Consumers could get more reprieve if the National Assembly adopts proposals by the Committee on Finance and National Planning to cut fuel pump prices.

The committee, in the proposals contained in the Petroleum Products (Taxes and Levies) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, wants the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel halved to four per cent from the current eight per cent. This would result to a Sh4.99 reduction per litre.

The committee has also proposed the reduction of the Petroleum Development Levy for super petrol and diesel to Sh2.9 per litre from Sh5.40. It, however, pales the rate of 40 cents per litre that was in place until last year.

If adopted, the Bill will, however, push up the petroleum development levy for kerosene to Sh2.90 per litre from 40 cents.

RELATED VIDEOS

Fuel Prices Fury: Anger over rising cost of living following the latest fuel price hikes

Kenyans decry high cost of living as fuel price goes up

High Cost of Living: Concerns over hike in fuel prices with prices of goods likely to go up

Share this story
Relief for motorists as fuel prices reduce
A litre of petrol and diesel nationally will, for the next one month, sell at Sh5 less than the current rates
Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises
The Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) has reiterated its commitment to increasing credit access to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

MOST READ

Consider this before leaving employment for business
Consider this before leaving employment for business

ENTERPRISE

By Paul Kariuki

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises

By Standard Reporter | 26 minutes ago

Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises
Binance steps up crypto currency training

By Wainaina Wambu | 26 minutes ago

Binance steps up crypto currency training
Quickmart owner acquires Ruiru based flower farm

By Wainaina Wambu | 14 hours ago

Quickmart owner acquires Ruiru based flower farm
Avoid Ceres apple juice, warns watchdog

By Macharia Kamau | 15 hours ago

Avoid Ceres apple juice, warns watchdog
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC