Mumias Sugar wrangles: How Devki shot himself in the foot

Devki Group of Companies Chairman Narendra Raval during a past press conference. His firm withdrew its interest to revive Mumias Sugar Factory after public outcry. [File, Standard]

A section of sugar cane farmers have blamed embattled Devki Group of Companies chairman Narendra Raval for the firm’s controversial attempt to take over troubled Mumias Sugar Factory.

Kenyan Association of Sugar and Allied Products (Kasap) secretary-general Peter Odima on Wednesday June 16 said Raval’s announcement that he was headed to Mumias Sugar Company to revive before the completion of the leasing process opened the pandora's box.

Odima said with Mumias Sugar having traded at the Nairobi Security Exchange (NSE) before it collapsed, the process to recruit an investor to resuscitate it should have been above board.

“Unlike what transpired, the bidding for the lease of Mumias should have been advertised and all bidders evaluated openly,” said Odima.

He accused Receiver Manager PVR Rao of keeping the process a top secret until stakeholders questioned the criteria that was used to lease out Mumias.

Rao while being grilled by the Senate’s Agriculture Committee revealed that eight firms had expressed interest to revive Mumias.

The eight were Devki, Catalysis Group, Premiere JV, Sarrai Group, Kibos Sugar, Third Gate Capital Management, Godavari Enterprises, and Kruman Associates.

Odima wondered why Raval unlike other bidders announced his intention of pumping Sh5 billion into the stalled miller before the process was completed.

“Other seven bidders chose to remain silent and allow a due process to follow, but Raval started to announce how he wanted to direct Sh5billion towards the revival of Mumias Sugar,” said Odima.

He continued,” We do not know whether Rao and Raval were testing waters to gauge reactions from Kenyans or they were serious but that where anger against Devki started.”

Odima also read mischief in the hurried withdrawal of Devki in the deal immediately stakeholders started questioning how it allegedly won the bid.

“Why did Rval withdraw its bid when local leaders and cane farmers if the process was transparent?” he posed.

Odima wondered how Devki, known for manufacturing steel and cement won the bid to lease Mumias at the expense of some bidders who are already in the sugar sector.

“ Despite Raval’s remarks that he had sealed the deal to take over Mumias, Rao came out and said that nobody had already won the tender and the process of searching for one was not yet concluded,” said Odima.

Senator Malala asked,” Do we have an investor as we speak right now?

Rao’s answered,” We have not identified any particular investor to operate the lease at the moment. We have the bids but we do not have an investor who has gotten the lease. We have not concluded with anybody.”

Boniface Manda, a cane farmer, said had Raval remained silent, nobody would have known that irregularities had been committed behind the scenes that culminated in secret signing of lease agreement without the knowledge of the other seven bidders.

It is because of Raval’s statement that he had agreed everything with Rao that irked sugarcane farmers, politicians and other stakeholders cast doubt on the recruitment process for Mumias Sugar Company.

The withdrawal of Devki, now means only seven entities are in the race.

However, Senate’s Committee of Agriculture has directed that the process of leasing out Mumias to start a fresh and everything done transparently.

Meanwhile, sugarcane farmers from Mumias on Monday warned Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to stop forcing Devki down their throats

