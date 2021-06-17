× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Mumias Sugar wrangles: How Devki shot himself in the foot

BUSINESS
By Mireri Junior | June 17th 2021

Devki Group of Companies Chairman Narendra Raval during a past press conference. His firm withdrew its interest to revive Mumias Sugar Factory after public outcry. [File, Standard]

A section of sugar cane farmers  have  blamed embattled Devki Group of Companies chairman Narendra Raval for the firm’s controversial attempt to take over troubled Mumias Sugar Factory.

Kenyan Association of Sugar and Allied Products (Kasap) secretary-general Peter Odima on Wednesday June 16 said Raval’s announcement that he was headed to Mumias Sugar Company to revive before the completion of the leasing process opened the pandora's box.

Odima said with Mumias Sugar having traded at the Nairobi Security Exchange (NSE) before it collapsed, the process to recruit an investor to resuscitate it should have been above board.

“Unlike what transpired, the bidding for the lease of Mumias should have been advertised and all bidders evaluated openly,” said Odima.

READ MORE

 Stop forcing Devki down our throats, cane farmers tell Oparanya

 Mudavadi fights off 'petty' sugar politics, focuses on the 2022 race

 Politics to blame for never-ending woes in the sugar sector

 Ramana Rao on the spot over failed Mumias Sugar leasing bid

He accused Receiver Manager PVR Rao of keeping the process a top secret until stakeholders questioned the criteria that was used to lease out Mumias.

Rao while being grilled by the Senate’s Agriculture Committee revealed that eight firms had expressed interest to revive Mumias.

The eight were Devki, Catalysis Group, Premiere JV, Sarrai Group, Kibos Sugar, Third Gate Capital Management, Godavari Enterprises, and Kruman Associates.

Odima wondered why Raval unlike other bidders announced his intention of pumping Sh5 billion into the stalled miller before the process was completed.

“Other seven bidders chose to remain silent and allow a due process to follow, but Raval started to announce how he wanted to direct Sh5billion towards the revival of Mumias Sugar,” said Odima.

He continued,” We do not know whether Rao and Raval were testing waters to gauge reactions from Kenyans or they were serious but that where anger against Devki started.”

Odima also read mischief in the hurried withdrawal of Devki in the deal immediately stakeholders started questioning how it allegedly won the bid.

“Why did Rval withdraw its bid when local leaders and cane farmers if the process was transparent?” he posed.

Odima wondered how Devki, known for manufacturing steel and cement won the bid to lease Mumias at the expense of some bidders who are already in the sugar sector.

“ Despite Raval’s remarks that he had sealed the deal to take over Mumias, Rao came out and said that nobody had already won the tender and the process of searching for one was not yet concluded,” said Odima.

Senator Malala asked,” Do we have an investor as we speak right now?

Rao’s answered,” We have not identified any particular investor to operate the lease at the moment. We have the bids but we do not have an investor who has gotten the lease. We have not concluded with anybody.”

Boniface Manda, a cane farmer,  said had Raval remained silent, nobody would have known that irregularities had been committed behind the scenes that culminated in secret signing of lease agreement without the knowledge of the other seven bidders.

It is because of Raval’s statement that he had agreed everything with Rao that irked sugarcane farmers, politicians and other stakeholders cast doubt on the recruitment process for Mumias Sugar Company.

The withdrawal of Devki, now means only seven entities are in the race.

However, Senate’s Committee of Agriculture has directed that the process of leasing out Mumias to start a fresh and everything done transparently.

Meanwhile, sugarcane farmers from Mumias on Monday warned Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to stop forcing Devki down their throats

RELATED VIDEOS

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi's take on the war between the Executive vs Judiciary & the troubled Mumias

Leasing process to be taken to salvage the troubled Mumias Sugar company

Bitter Sugar Wars: Local leaders trade accusations as the row over Mumias Sugar Company continues

Share this story
Fresh produce exporters look East as EU pesticides ban looms
The search for new markets is informed by expected losses of Sh105 billion annually if the country adopts the new policy.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Overcoming the growth challenges I faced early in business
Overcoming the growth challenges I faced early in business

ENTERPRISE

By Judith Mukiri Mwobobia

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Coast hoteliers yet to get their share of Sh2.3b Covid-19 kitty

By Philip Mwakio | 1 hour ago

Coast hoteliers yet to get their share of Sh2.3b Covid-19 kitty
Fresh produce exporters look East as EU pesticides ban looms

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Fresh produce exporters look East as EU pesticides ban looms
Yatani goes after digital lenders with licence plan

By Awal Mohammed and Macharia Kamau | 16 hours ago

Yatani goes after digital lenders with licence plan
The revelations of a drive through a ghost city

By XN Iraki | 1 day ago

The revelations of a drive through a ghost city
