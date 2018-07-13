Submersible pump that can run dry a safer options

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 02:47, Updated Fri, July 13th 2018 at 02:47 GMT +3

The Marvelu submersible pumps range from Centurion-based slurry pumping solutions provider Marvelu Pumps can operate without water for an unlimited amount of time, explains Marvelu Pumps Len R Banner.

Some submersible pumps are designed to use water as a coolant, overheating when they run dry and eventually burning out, resulting in mining companies having to incur costly repairs or buy new equipment, and deal with production losses. The overheating of a pump's motor winding in a mining situation, says Len, can also be a safety issue, where submersible pumps are used to pump slurry in the presence of methane gas.

However, he points out that the motor chambers of the Marvelu submersible pumps are filled with oil, which dissipates heat from the electrical motor winding that drives the pump system. This feature ensures that the pumps cannot cause explosions when dangerous gas is present and the water level has dropped significantly.

Len explains that submersible pumps are used in mining operations to remove pockets of water – owing to heavy rainfall, underground runoff water or the presence of dykes – that hinder mining operations. “Water needs to be constantly removed to ensure underground mining operations can continue.”

“Water containing solids constitutes a slurry and the specific gravity of the slurry will determine the type of submersible pump specified,” Len highlights.

The materials used to manufacture the pumps also depend on user-specific requirements, with specialised duplex stainless steels required when pumping acidic liquids.

“Double mechanical seals fitted with leak detection are used to measure the conductivity of the oil in the motor chamber and the lower seal chamber. If the oil is contaminated, in case of mechanical seal failure, the pump will be automatically switched off to prevent damage to the electrical windings,” he states.

Further, the pump’s motor chamber is fitted with a vacuum pressure detector and, in case of a leak, the loss of vacuum pressure will cause the NPSH….. As to the special features of our products, you can check more details from our topslurrypumps.com website.