IGAD's new regional hub to tackle soil degradation, boost food security

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IGAD's policy and food security expert, Dr Sylvia Henga, addresses the media on the sidelines of the 5th Biennial Review validation conference at a Machakos hotel. [File, Standard]

East African nations have taken a major step towards addressing declining soil fertility and food insecurity following the inauguration of the Steering and Technical Committees of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Soil Health and Fertiliser Hub in Nairobi.

The new regional platform is expected to coordinate efforts among member States to improve soil health, increase access to fertilisers, and strengthen agricultural productivity in a region grappling with land degradation, climate shocks and rising food insecurity.

The launch follows a series of regional engagements, including the Africa Fertiliser and Soil Health Summit held in Nairobi in May 2024, where African Heads of State endorsed the Nairobi Declaration on Fertiliser and Soil Health.

The declaration committed countries to restoring degraded soils, increasing fertiliser production and improving access to agricultural advisory services for farmers.

Speaking during the inauguration, officials noted that soil degradation remains one of the greatest threats to agricultural productivity in the IGAD region, which includes Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan and South Sudan.

Under the Nairobi Declaration, African countries committed to tripling domestic production and distribution of certified organic and inorganic fertilisers by 2034.

They also pledged to restore at least 30 per cent of degraded land and ensure that 70 per cent of smallholder farmers have access to quality extension services and crop-specific soil management recommendations. Agriculture experts say declining soil fertility has contributed to reduced crop yields across many parts of the region, leaving millions vulnerable to hunger and economic shocks. The newly established hub will focus on six priority areas, including policy harmonisation, capacity building, soil information systems, research and innovation, market development, and resource mobilisation.

Officials said the hub will support the development of evidence-based policies, promote integrated soil fertility management practices and strengthen regional cooperation in fertiliser production and distribution.

Particular emphasis will be placed on improving access to affordable and quality fertiliser inputs, enhancing data collection on soil conditions and promoting innovative technologies to improve agricultural productivity while safeguarding the environment.

The initiative also seeks to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area framework to strengthen regional trade in fertiliser and soil health products.

Stakeholders further underscored the need for stronger partnerships involving governments, research institutions, the private sector, development partners and farmers to achieve the ambitious targets set under the Nairobi Declaration.

Experts attending the meeting noted that while policy commitments are important, implementation at the national level will determine whether the region succeeds in reversing soil degradation and improving food security.

The inauguration of the committees marks the beginning of the operational phase of the IGAD Soil Health and Fertiliser Hub, with member states expected to develop coordinated actions aimed at restoring soil health, enhancing resilience to climate change and supporting sustainable agricultural growth across the region.

IGAD says poor soil health is emerging as a major threat to food security in the region, where an estimated 62.3 million people are currently food insecure.

According to IGAD`s policy and food security expert Sylvia Henga, climate change, desert locust invasions, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ongoing effects of the Ukraine war have worsened food insecurity, leaving millions of people in need of emergency assistance while malnutrition rates remain high among women and children.

“Without soil there is no agriculture; soil is where food begins,” said Henga, noting that nearly 70 per cent of the region’s population depends on agriculture for livelihoods, food and economic growth.

The official said the region is shifting from a narrow focus on fertiliser use to a broader soil health approach after evidence showed that increasing fertiliser application alone was not translating into improved food security.

“We have now shifted from talking about soil fertility to talking about soil health,” the official said. “Increasing fertiliser use alone was not translating into improved food security.”

Project coordinator for IGAD Food Resilience Programme, Senait Regassa, maintained that under the newly established Soil Health and Fertiliser Hub, IGAD will focus on policy reforms, integrated soil fertility management, soil information systems, capacity building and resource mobilisation to restore degraded soils and boost agricultural productivity.

The initiative also seeks to support women and young people through improved access to land, quality seeds, fertilisers, water resources, soil testing services and agricultural information.

Youths are expected to benefit from opportunities in digital agriculture, research and modern farming technologies. “One way to increase productivity is to work on our natural resources, which are soil,” added Regassa.