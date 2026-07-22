Ol Kalou and Mbeere North hold key lessons for UDA, Opposition ahead of 2027

It was not so much the victory but the vote difference that shouted loudest in Thursday's Ol Kalou by-election results.
That the Democratic Congress Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho amassed 35,440 votes against the ruling United Democratic Alliance’s Samuel Muchina Nyaga's 5,450 votes was a clear demonstration that the latter's campaign was doomed from the start.
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