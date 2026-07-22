Ol Kalou and Mbeere North hold key lessons for UDA, Opposition ahead of 2027

Ol Kalou MP-elect Sammy Kamau Ngotho of the Democratic Congress Party. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

It was not so much the victory but the vote difference that shouted loudest in Thursday's Ol Kalou by-election results.

That the Democratic Congress Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho amassed 35,440 votes against the ruling United Democratic Alliance’s Samuel Muchina Nyaga's 5,450 votes was a clear demonstration that the latter's campaign was doomed from the start.