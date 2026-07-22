Oomph Gachagua got from Ol Kalou win

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua and Ol Kalou MP-elect Samuel Kamau Ngotho at a past press conference in Nyahururu. [David Gichuru, Standard]

When Rigathi Gachagua was impeached as Deputy President, many believed his political influence would steadily fade as President William Ruto moved to consolidate his grip on Mt Kenya, the region that overwhelmingly backed Kenya Kwanza in the 2022 General Election.

His critics argued that, stripped of the trappings of office and replaced by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Gachagua would struggle to remain politically relevant.