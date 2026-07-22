KUPPET rejects SRC salary increments, cites widening pay gap

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Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachsers chairman Omboko Milemba addressing the media. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has rejected the latest salary increments proposed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

KUPPET argues that the adjustments have widened the pay gap between teachers and other public servants while failing to address long-standing welfare concerns.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, KUPPET Secretary-General Akelo Misori said the proposed salary review had fallen far below teachers' expectations, accusing the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of failing to adequately safeguard the interests of educators during the salary review process.

According to Misori, teachers stand to receive salary increments ranging between Sh900 and Sh2,000 under the current proposals, while other categories of civil servants have been awarded significantly higher adjustments.

"The salary harmonisation we fought for during the Grand Coalition Government has been reversed. The salary gap between teachers and comparable civil servants has now risen to more than 60 per cent," Misori said.

"Teachers have been given a CBA increment of only between Sh900 and Sh2,000, while civil servants have received much better benefits."

The union argued that the proposed increments undermine previous gains made through salary harmonisation, which sought to align teachers' remuneration with that of public officers holding similar qualifications and responsibilities.

Salary reviews for teachers have remained a contentious issue over the years, with unions frequently demanding better pay, improved allowances and timely implementation of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

The current CBA negotiations have been closely watched by teachers, many of whom expected more substantial adjustments amid the rising cost of living.

Beyond salaries, KUPPET faulted the implementation of healthcare services under the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying teachers continue to face delays in accessing treatment despite deductions being made from their salaries.

Misori accused the government of failing to honour commitments made during engagements held earlier this year regarding teachers' medical cover.

"SHA has failed to honour the commitments we agreed on in March and April. Teachers are still facing delays in treatment, system failures and being forced to pay from their own pockets for services that should be covered," he said.

The union cited cases where teachers seeking specialised treatment, including in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), are allegedly being required to pay substantial amounts despite expectations that the services would be covered under the medical scheme.

"It is unacceptable that teachers seeking IVF services are being asked to pay up to Sh250,000 for diagnostics," Misori added.

KUPPET warned that unless the challenges affecting healthcare provision are urgently addressed, teachers could resort to industrial action to push for better working conditions and equitable remuneration.

The union also called on the Teachers Service Commission to consider providing an alternative comprehensive medical cover should the challenges experienced under SHA persist.

Teachers have in recent years raised concerns over delays in treatment approvals, system downtimes and out-of-pocket expenses, with unions arguing that access to quality healthcare is a critical component of employee welfare.

KUPPET maintained that improving teachers' welfare requires more than salary adjustments, calling for fair remuneration, reliable medical cover and full implementation of negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreements.

The union urged the government, SRC and TSC to engage teachers in meaningful dialogue to address the widening salary disparities and restore confidence in the ongoing remuneration review process.

"We are asking the government to treat teachers fairly because quality education depends on a motivated and well-supported teaching workforce," Misori said.