Mudavadi orders review of EAC resolutions to deepen regional integration

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi meeting with CS for East African Community Affairs Beatrice Askul on July 22, 2026. [PCS]

Ministries of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and East African Community (EAC) Affairs directed to undertake a joint review of resolutions adopted by the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit.

The move is aimed at accelerating regional integration and strengthening Kenya's influence within the regional bloc.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi issued the directive during a meeting with Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs Beatrice Askul at his Nairobi office, where the two leaders reviewed progress in implementing key decisions reached by the regional leaders and discussed priorities ahead of the next phase of EAC engagement.

“Regional integration is one of Kenya's strongest tools for expanding trade, creating jobs and unlocking new opportunities for our people,” he said.

Mudavadi said the review would assess the implementation of programmes focusing on trade, infrastructure, investment and regional cooperation, areas he described as critical to Kenya's economic growth and competitiveness.

"To enhance Kenya's influence within the regional bloc, I directed the Ministries of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and EAC Affairs to undertake a joint review of Summit decisions and assess the progress of EAC programmes that advance trade, infrastructure, investment and regional cooperation," Mudavadi said.

The East African Community, comprising Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia, has over the years pursued deeper economic integration through a Customs Union, Common Market and Monetary Union roadmap. “A stronger and more effective East African Community means larger markets for Kenyan businesses, greater investment, improved connectivity and more opportunities for our citizens across the region,” Mudavadi said.

However, implementation of agreed policies has often faced delays due to legal, financial and administrative challenges among partner states.

He noted that reviewing the status of summit resolutions would help identify implementation gaps while ensuring Kenya remains at the forefront of driving regional integration.

The discussions also focused on preparations for an upcoming meeting between President William Ruto, Ambassador Stephen Patrick Mbundi and the newly appointed EAC Secretary-General, as well as ongoing institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the Community's efficiency and financial sustainability.

"Our discussions also covered preparations for the meeting between President William Ruto, Ambassador Stephen Patrick Mbundi and the new EAC Secretary-General, as well as ongoing institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the efficiency and financial sustainability of the Community," Mudavadi said.

He reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to working closely with partner states to promote regional cooperation, saying stronger integration would unlock greater economic opportunities for businesses and citizens across East Africa.

"A stronger and more effective East African Community means larger markets for Kenyan businesses, greater investment, improved connectivity and more opportunities for our citizens across the region," he said.

The review comes at a time when Kenya is seeking to expand exports and strengthen regional trade under its economic transformation agenda.

The EAC remains one of Kenya's largest export destinations, with regional markets providing opportunities for manufactured goods, agricultural products and services.

Beyond trade, regional integration is expected to enhance cross-border infrastructure development, improve transport corridors, ease the movement of goods and people, and attract investment into strategic sectors such as energy, manufacturing and agriculture.

Mudavadi said the government remains committed to ensuring that resolutions adopted by regional leaders translate into tangible benefits for citizens through improved connectivity, increased investment and sustainable economic growth.

He further said Kenya would continue championing initiatives that promote shared prosperity, peace and sustainable development, noting that regional cooperation remains one of the country's strongest tools for advancing economic transformation and expanding opportunities for its people.