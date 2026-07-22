Ruto banks on Kenya Red Cross to roll out national ambulance dispatch centre

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto while receiving a report on reflections and proposals on strategic guidelines for Kenya's long-term national transformation beyond Vision 2030 at State House Nairobi on July 21, 2026. [PCS].

President William Ruto is banking on the Kenya Red Cross Society as a key partner in the rollout of the National Ambulance Dispatch Centre.

Once operational, the facility will mark a significant milestone in the country's emergency healthcare infrastructure by ensuring that Kenyans receive faster, better coordinated and more reliable emergency medical services regardless of their location.

The initiative aims at strengthening emergency medical response and advancing the government's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

Speaking on Wednesday when he hosted officials of the Kenya Red Cross, led by Secretary-General Ahmed Idris, at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto said the institution had earned the government's confidence through decades of humanitarian work and disaster response, making it a natural partner in strengthening Kenya's emergency medical services.

"The Red Cross plays a pivotal role in providing humanitarian assistance and other social inclusion services. With a large national network of more than 200,000 volunteers, it has been the saving grace at times of emergency," the President said.

He noted that the organization's extensive experience in emergency response would be instrumental in ensuring the dispatch centre delivers efficient and timely services to Kenyans across the country.

"In the efforts to continue improving the provision of quality universal healthcare, the Red Cross will be a key partner as we roll out the National Ambulance Dispatch Centre that will ensure timely emergency response and access to healthcare for all," Ruto said.

President William Ruto host Kenya Red Cross Society at State House Nairobi on July 22, 2026. [PCS].

The initiative forms part of broader health sector reforms being implemented under the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Universal Health Coverage programme, with emergency medical services identified as a critical pillar in improving health outcomes and reducing preventable deaths.

Kenya has for years faced challenges in coordinating ambulance services, with emergency response often hampered by fragmented systems, inadequate communication and delayed deployment of ambulances during accidents and medical emergencies.

The proposed centralized dispatch centre is expected to streamline coordination among emergency responders and significantly reduce response times.

Beyond emergency healthcare, discussions at State House also focused on strengthening humanitarian preparedness and disaster response.

The President acknowledged the society's continued support to communities affected by floods, drought, disease outbreaks and other humanitarian crises, noting that a financially stable Red Cross would complement government efforts to protect vulnerable populations during emergencies.

President Ruto welcomed the Kenya Red Cross proposal to establish a long-term endowment fund to provide sustainable financing for humanitarian operations, saying the move would enhance the organization's ability to respond swiftly to emergencies while reducing reliance on donor funding.

"Noted Kenya Red Cross' determination to establish a long-term endowment fund to secure sustainable financing for the crucial role of responding to citizens in distress nationally," he said.

The discussion pegged on the establishment of a centralized emergency dispatch system expected to coordinate ambulance services across the country.

The planned National Ambulance Dispatch Centre is designed to link ambulance providers, hospitals and emergency responders through a single coordination system, enabling faster response to medical emergencies, accidents and disasters while improving access to life-saving healthcare.

The Kenya Red Cross has remained one of the country's leading humanitarian organizations, providing disaster response, first aid, blood donation campaigns, emergency rescue services and community health programmes through its nationwide network of volunteers.

The partnership with the government is expected to enhance coordination in emergency response, disaster preparedness and humanitarian interventions while supporting Kenya's broader objective of building a resilient, efficient and accessible healthcare system.