Gachagua dismisses Charles Owino's appointment as govt spokesperson

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DCP leader Righathi Gachagua during a live interview with KTN at his Karen home, Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the appointment of Charles Owino as the Government Spokesperson, arguing that the changes will not improve the public image of the Kenya Kwanza administration or restore confidence in the National Police Service.

Speaking during a live interview with KTN on Wednesday night, Gachagua claimed that the government's image had already been severely damaged by allegations of police brutality and could not be salvaged through appointments.

"Those changes will amount to nothing. That former policeman (Owino) has been picked to try to deal with the crisis that faces the country on goonism and the role the police have played in killing Kenyans, so nobody can believe him," Gachagua said.

He also downplayed the appointment of former UDA candidate Samuel Muchina to the Nairobi River Commission for a three-year term, where he replaces Amos Chege.

Gachagua argued that the commission was being used to target traders and residents from the Mt Kenya region operating in Nairobi.

"Muchina, who has been given the Nairobi Rivers Commission, is unfortunate. I wish President Ruto had given him something else. The Nairobi River Commission is a vehicle for William Ruto to persecute the people of Nairobi from the mountain community," he claimed.

On security matters, the former Deputy President questioned the credibility of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), saying it was incapable of conducting independent and credible investigations.

He cited the case of slain teacher Albert Ojwang', noting that the DCI had initially reported that Ojwang' fatally injured himself by knocking his head against a wall while in police custody, a claim that was later contradicted by evidence presented in court.

Gachagua further accused President William Ruto's administration of presiding over rising lawlessness and police excesses, contrasting the current situation with the period when former President Uhuru Kenyatta left office.

"Ruto will be judged by their public record. Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta handed over the country with no goons. We had a few economic challenges but not what we are witnessing at the moment," he said.

He further alleged that the conduct of security officers under the current administration was pushing the country towards instability.

"When policemen who are paid by taxpayers descend upon innocent citizens, beat them and kill them, William Ruto and Kipchumba Murkomen are setting this country to anarchy," Gachagua claimed.