UAE based under 35 Indian business tycoon Prateek Suri on building USD100 million business empire

Unlike other successful entrepreneurs, Mr Prateek Suri believes in the power of a well fitted suit as opposed to hoodies and t-shirts, a style staple that defines well-known CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg.

“Your clothes are the first thing that people notice when they interact with you. T-shirts are casual attires and people rarely take those who are dressed in them seriously. I want people to take me seriously, so I wear a suit every single day that I am in the office,” says Prateek.

Mr Prateek Suri is founder and CEO of UAE based Consumer Electronics brand Maser. The youthful CEO started his career working in the trading sector, supplying goods across the MENA region. Maser was born out of Mr. Prateek’s discovery that there was a gap in the market for consumer electronics aimed at budget- and quality-conscious consumers in the Middle East and Africa markets.

“Maser was founded in 2014, to satisfy a particular niche of clients who were missing out on quality electronics because they were too expensive. We stock affordable and quality range of Tvs and other electronics,” explains Mr Suri.

In 2019, under Prateek’s leadership, Maser successful expanded into the UAE. In 2020, he was instrumental in MASER receiving funding from a UK-based private finance company for investing in a state-of-the-art, 100 per cent export facility to boost its manufacturing capacity and meet growing customer demand. This is an extremely impressive undertaking, considering that the electronic sales industry is unpredictable.

Under the stewardship of the mechanical engineering graduate, Maser has continued to register strong sales and sustainable growth, even in a challenging business environment. In 2019, Prateek was awarded honorary doctorate in international business in December 2019; in recognition of his entrepreneurial vision and exemplary leadership.

Being a visionary leader means that Mr. Suri is constantly seeking new opportunities to grow Maser. With a product portfolio estimated at (--$100Million---), Maser boasts of stocking LED televisions, display televisions for outdoor use, home theatre systems, sound bars and power banks. The UAE is big, but Maser is bigger, and there is room to expand into other markets.

“It is time for us to focus on expanding into Africa,” he says. “For the next 3 years, Maser is planning to invest USD 300 Million in LED TVs, Aircon, washing machines for sale in the Middle East, and Africa.” As he shares on Maser’s plan to expand into Africa, starting with Kenya.

Mr Prateek, who retains 68 per cent ownership of his company, believes that the most important skill that he has acquired is the ability to know his finances. “As an entrepreneur, you must know your finances. The proposed business should be scalable, which can be calculated by CMA (Credit Monitoring Arrangement) data. Before approaching an angel investor, ensure you are well versed with all the financial aspects of the business. Secondly, your business vision, strategy and the road map should be clearly articulated as an entrepreneur,” he advises.

Word of mouth recommendations have been instrumental in the growth of Maser over the years. Mr. Prateek says that most of his sales are as a result of recommendations from previous clients, hence the rapid growth of his company. “Maser’s growth can be significantly attributed to recommendations from satisfied customers. We stock a range of affordable and quality LED TVs, including 4k Smart TVs, that have top-notch specifications. We have simplified the purchase process by selling through leading e-commerce platforms that are popular with value-conscious public sector entities and consumers in the Middle East and Africa,” he says.

Mr Prateek Suri holds a BE in mechanical engineering from BITS Pilani (Dubai campus).