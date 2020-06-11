×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UAE based under 35 Indian business tycoon Prateek Suri on building USD100 million business empire

By Maser Electronics: Sponsored Content | March 4th 2021 at 18:28:35 GMT +0300

Prateek Suri.

Unlike other successful entrepreneurs, Mr Prateek Suri believes in the power of a well fitted suit as opposed to hoodies and t-shirts, a style staple that defines well-known CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg.

“Your clothes are the first thing that people notice when they interact with you. T-shirts are casual attires and people rarely take those who are dressed in them seriously. I want people to take me seriously, so I wear a suit every single day that I am in the office,” says Prateek.

Mr Prateek Suri is founder and CEO of UAE based Consumer Electronics brand Maser. The youthful CEO started his career working in the trading sector, supplying goods across the MENA region. Maser was born out of Mr. Prateek’s discovery that there was a gap in the market for consumer electronics aimed at budget- and quality-conscious consumers in the Middle East and Africa markets.

“Maser was founded in 2014, to satisfy a particular niche of clients who were missing out on quality electronics because they were too expensive. We stock affordable and quality range of Tvs and other electronics,” explains Mr Suri. 

In 2019, under Prateek’s leadership, Maser successful expanded into the UAE. In 2020, he was instrumental in MASER receiving funding from a UK-based private finance company for investing in a state-of-the-art, 100 per cent export facility to boost its manufacturing capacity and meet growing customer demand. This is an extremely impressive undertaking, considering that the electronic sales industry is unpredictable.

Read More

Under the stewardship of the mechanical engineering graduate, Maser has continued to register strong sales and sustainable growth, even in a challenging business environment. In 2019, Prateek was awarded honorary doctorate in international business in December 2019; in recognition of his entrepreneurial vision and exemplary leadership.

Being a visionary leader means that Mr. Suri is constantly seeking new opportunities to grow Maser. With a product portfolio estimated at (--$100Million---), Maser boasts of stocking LED televisions, display televisions for outdoor use, home theatre systems, sound bars and power banks. The UAE is big, but Maser is bigger, and there is room to expand into other markets.

“It is time for us to focus on expanding into Africa,” he says. “For the next 3 years, Maser is planning to invest USD 300 Million in LED TVs, Aircon, washing machines for sale in the Middle East, and Africa.” As he shares on Maser’s plan to expand into Africa, starting with Kenya.

Mr Prateek, who retains 68 per cent ownership of his company, believes that the most important skill that he has acquired is the ability to know his finances. “As an entrepreneur, you must know your finances. The proposed business should be scalable, which can be calculated by CMA (Credit Monitoring Arrangement) data. Before approaching an angel investor, ensure you are well versed with all the financial aspects of the business. Secondly, your business vision, strategy and the road map should be clearly articulated as an entrepreneur,” he advises.

Word of mouth recommendations have been instrumental in the growth of Maser over the years. Mr. Prateek says that most of his sales are as a result of recommendations from previous clients, hence the rapid growth of his company. “Maser’s growth can be significantly attributed to recommendations from satisfied customers. We stock a range of affordable and quality LED TVs, including 4k Smart TVs, that have top-notch specifications. We have simplified the purchase process by selling through leading e-commerce platforms that are popular with value-conscious public sector entities and consumers in the Middle East and Africa,” he says.

Mr Prateek Suri holds a BE in mechanical engineering from BITS Pilani (Dubai campus).  

Related Topics
Prateek Suri Maser Electrobics Electronics Maser Electronics
Share this story
Previous article
Police raid ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa’s home
Next article
Africa Cross-Country Championships training camp disbanded

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ombiji confident of victory in Maseru
Ombiji confident of victory in Maseru

LATEST STORIES

Africa Cross-Country Championships training camp disbanded
Africa Cross-Country Championships training camp disbanded

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

1 day ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

2 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

4 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

9 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 3 hours ago
Yatani rejects three nominees for KPA top job

Yatani rejects three nominees for KPA top job

Benard Sanga 19 hours ago
Why Covid jab got cold reception at airport

Why Covid jab got cold reception at airport

Graham Kajilwa 19 hours ago
Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Peter Theuri 19 hours ago

More stories

Assembly approves motion seeking to rename City road to Yussuf Haji

By Josephat Thiong'o
Assembly approves motion seeking to rename City road to Yussuf Haji

Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

By Kamau Muthoni
Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

By Reuters
Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

GM extends production cuts due to chip shortage

By Reuters
GM extends production cuts due to chip shortage

Increasing scope of crypto trading during pandemic

By Agency
Increasing scope of crypto trading during pandemic

Sh944m case put on hold

By Kamau Muthoni
Sh944m case put on hold

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.