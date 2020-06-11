Highway upgrade breathes new life into Nyanza town

Sections of Ukwala town. It is one of the oldest administrative centres in Western Kenya. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard].

George Odhiambo is a driver plying the Kisumu-Ugunja-Ukwala route. Not too long ago, the route demanded tough travellers.

No motorist would attempt a journey on this road in a two-wheel-drive vehicle and transport was almost exclusively by lorries.

Yet, drivers like Odhiambo had to earn their keep by ferrying commuters and goods along the treacherous 28-kilometre route.

He would depart Kisumu at 7 am and arrive in Ukwala six hours later - dusty, hungry and angry, his mind engrossed in the awaiting return trip.

It should have taken at most one hour to cover the distance from Ugunja on a smooth road. Odhiambo says he would have laughed in your face months ago if you hinted this could be possible on this route.

But he is now living this reality. “We currently take about three-and-a-half hours from Kisumu to Ukwala. I make two trips a day,” he tells Home & Away.

His earnings have increased and vehicle maintenance cost has gone down, and he no longer spends on accommodation.

“We now drive ‘choppers’ because the road is very smooth,” Odhiambo says before jumping into his matatu to start on the last trip of the day.

His relief is shared by many at one of the oldest administrative centres in western Kenya.

The town easily attracted British colonial authorities because of its high altitude and a cool climate that was not favourable to the breeding of mosquitoes, thus relatively free of malaria.

But the once vibrant town has no bank, market and bus stop, 57 years after it temporarily hosted the headquarters of what is today Siaya County.

Economic activities along the road have increased. Shops and residential houses are quickly sprouting by the highway, teeming with fresh groceries that would hitherto not have survived the vagaries of road transport.

Michael Osodo, the chief of Ukwala location, says the centre had all it takes to host the county headquarters but due to its location far from the middle and also the inability of the locals to sell their land to investors, it has failed to develop.

“The then Senior Chief Muganda Okwako objected to the sale of land by residents, arguing that land was limited, and recommended the district headquarters be taken to Alego Siaya where Senior Chief Amoth Owira had more land,” he narrates.

Mr Osodo says the town was once vibrant and had all amenities including a town hall where social and official functions were held.

He adds that in 1966, Central Nyanza District that was headquartered at Kisumu was split and the seat of the new district named Siaya moved to Ukwala due to its superior infrastructure and a tranquil environment.

“With devolution and the completion of the road, the town is slowly rising. The once Ukwala dispensary has now been upgraded to a sub-county hospital and we no longer endure the tiresome journey of seeking health services in Sega or Siaya,” he tells Home & Away.

The construction of the Sh1.2 billion road that traverses Siaya and Busia counties was awarded to Chinese Overseas Engineering Construction Company.