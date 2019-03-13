Kenya shilling under pressure against the dollar
The shilling traded at 99.75/95 per dollar, a level it last traded at in July 2015. It has been stuck tantalisingly close to breaking the 100 level in the past two months. A trader at another commercial bank said there had not been much demand for dollars by importers, offering further momentum to the currency. Remittances, hard currencies sent abroad by Kenyans living abroad, surged to record highs last year, in step with earnings from the tourism sector, which also soared on the back of increased arrivals.