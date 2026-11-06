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How woman buying curtains for a new home met her death in Eastleigh

By  Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Newton Kimaiyo | Nov. 6, 2026
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 Dora Nyakitumwa died in the collapsed building in Eastleigh, Nairobi County. [Courtesy]

John Simiti is in pain. He is the husband of Dora Nyakitumwa, whose body was recovered on November 3, 2026, from the collapsed building in Eastleigh, Nairobi County.

And on Thursday, exactly 15 days after the 18-storey building that was under construction collapsed in Eastleigh, Simiti was told how his wife died.

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