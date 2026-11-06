Gachagua's challenge as rivals defy his Mt Kenya dominance

The battle for political influence in the Mt Kenya region is increasingly becoming a test of whether the opposition can unite behind a common cause or competing ambitions will weaken its chances of challenging President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.
Former Deputy President and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has positioned himself as the Mt Kenya political kingpin, warning emerging opposition parties against establishing a foothold in what he considers his political backyard.
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