Weak link? Judiciary under fire over failure to rein in police impunity

Failure by courts to punish police bosses for abductions has put the Judiciary in a spot over the war against impunity. [File, Standard]

The saga surrounding the abduction of Nairobi-based lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi has created a fresh storm, raising questions about the Judiciary's failure to rein in impunity.

Critics claim that the failure to punish police bosses, led by Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, over abductions has created a theatre rather than an effective enforcement mechanism that would send shivers down abductors' spines and guarantee that no one can go missing without an answer.