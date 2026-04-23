Camryn Rogers out to defend Kip Keino Classic title

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Canada's Camryn Rogers celebrates after winning the women's hammer throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 15, 2025. [AFP]

Olympic and double world women’s hammer throw champion Camryn Rogers says she is here to successfully defend her title in the seventh edition of the Absa Kip Keino Classic World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series set for Nyayo National Stadium tomorrow.

Rogers, who hurled 77.93m to win the title in her debut at Ulinzi Sports Complex last season, says she has returned to Kenya to make the show even better tomorrow.

“I’m back to make a very huge statement in Nairobi, and the goal is definitely that, to defend the title.

“The Nairobi showdown is my third event of the year, it is key in that it will help me to gauge my body to see my progress as I step up preparations towards defending my Commonwealth title in Glasgow, Scotland on July 27 and 28,” Rogers told Standard Sports when she jetted into the country on Tuesday night.

In her preparations ahead of Kip Keino Classic, Rogers says she has been training well and the fruits of her labour have been reflected in her two season openers, which have indicated great consistency.

“I have been getting stronger and technically sound as the season progresses. I believe I will display some good prowess at Nyayo that will make the competition really worthwhile,” she stated.

While highlighting her amazing experience in Nairobi last year, Rogers said: “I love Kenya, the reception and the hospitality notwithstanding. Everyone here is so welcoming. I’m super excited to return here to compete again. I know this will be an amazing trip with a very good outing.”

Hinting at secrets to her winning ways in the sport and highlighting her mettle that has seen her bag both the Kip Keino Classic, the Commonwealth, the Olympic and the double world championships gold medals, Rogers said: “I think I’m just a super lucky lady.”

“I have the best people by my side; I have the best coach, the best support system, the best family and the best friends. Knowing that they are very dedicated to this dream as I am every single day makes me want to train even harder and perform even better to deliver good medals home.”

Rogers explained that good mentorship and proper systems that have been put in place are what have made her country, Canada, to be a powerhouse in hammer throw, with every citizen looking up to her and men’s Olympic and double world champion Ethan Katzberg as role models.

“I was thrilled when we both led Canada to a historic sweep at the 2024 Paris Olympics. What makes us tick are the experiences that have been instilled and imparted to us by mentors in the sport. We have learnt, relearnt and unlearned things that have made us better athletes. We had so many learning curves; from our first Olympics to the world championships and back to the Summer Games in Paris, which have been so important in the journey and for the overall growth of the sport in Canada,” she said.

In her message to Kenyan fans ahead of Kip Keino Classic, Rogers told revellers and spectators to turn out in large numbers at Nyayo Stadium, the same way they did at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata last year.

“Kenyan fans are amazing. They got the decibels. They know how to cheer us loudly. They know how to give support, from the start to the end of the competition. They bring that amazing energy to the arena, and this definitely makes the show thrilling and stunning," she stated.

As she looks forward to progressing through the season, Rogers says her mission is to stay healthy and be consistent as she strives to perfect some of the little crafts that make her stand out from her opponents.