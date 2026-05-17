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50 per cent plus 1 pipedream: Why the President should be a worried man

By Barack Muluka | May. 17, 2026
President William Ruto . [File, Standard]

The ended week knocked the wind out of your lungs.  At the centre was the French President’s visit, fully-loaded with probable altruistic promises and vivid drama. Then there were the TIFA polls and their ominous outlook for the establishment. 

Fuel cost hikes came in to cast a dark cloud on the future of a regime wrestling with unfulfilled promises, doubtable truths, and a population that is getting restless about everything government.

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