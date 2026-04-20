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Olympic champion Gabby Thomas to headline sprints at Kip Keino Classic

By Ochieng Oyugi | Apr. 20, 2026
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The 2026 Absa Kip Keino Classic meet Director Barnaba Korir addresses the Press on the preparation of the event at Riadha House in Nairobi, on April 20, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard] 

International athletes have started jetting into the country for the seventh edition of the Absa Kip Keino Classic set for Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Olympic women's 200m champion Gabby Thomas was the first to arrive in the country on  Sunday and is currently stepping up training in the Kenyan capital to acclimatise to the high altitude Nairobi weather ahead of her debut in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series event.

Thomas had initially registered for the women's 400m for the Kip Keino Classic but has since changed to 100m and 200m.

"We are happy to have Thomas with us in Kenya, we can't wait for her participation at the event. Her presence will make the series even more exciting and enjoyable," Kip Keino Classic Meet Director Barnaba Korir told the media on Monday.

Thomas is expected to battle in the women's 100m against Maia McCoy and Cambrea Sturgis who have started the season on good footing.

In men's 100m, homeboy Ferdinand Omanyala will headline the race alongside compatriot Mark Otieno following their impressive show at the inaugural Addis Ababa Grand Prix Continental Tour Gold in Ethiopia at the weekend, where Omanyala managed to ran a sub 10 seconds.

In hammer throw, a fierce battle will be waged between Olympic champion Ethan Katzberg of Canada and Egypt's Mostafa Elgamel.

The youths have also not been left behind in the championship as Kenya is set to field promising young  athletes, identified from various schools and athletics camps across the country, to prove their mettle in the 800m and 3,000m steeplechase.

Korir said Athletics Kenya has also partnered with the government to improve youth athletics in the country to ensure proper continuity in the sport.

Fans have been urged to turn up in large numbers on Friday at Nyayo, with organisers assuring of security for revellers.

"The National Youth Service, the National Police Service, the Private Security and the Nairobi County Inspectorate will be deployed to man the venue, so the competition will be much safer for fans, spectators and revellers," Korir said.
Among musicians expected to entertain the crowd during the occasion is Ian Oure (Iyani) of 'Donjo Maber' fame.

The events to be staged on Friday have been divided into three categories namely the core, the discretionary and the national. Core events are 100m, 200m, 800m, heptlathon.

Discretionary include javelin throw, long jump, 3000m SC, 400m, 1500m and 5000m (men).

Those under national category are 400m hurdles, 10000m, women's 5000m and shot put. 

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Related Topics

Absa Kip Keino Classic Gabby Thomas Barnaba Korir Ferdinand Omanyala
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