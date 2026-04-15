Star-studded line-up sets stage for tight race at Kip Keino Classic

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Winner 100M Men Ferdinand Omanyala during Athletics Kenya Trials for World Championships and Commonwealth Games at The Moi International sports Center, Kasarani Stadium.[Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Top Kenyan and global athletes are bracing for a high-stakes showdown at the Kip Keino Classic set for April 24 in Nairobi, with expectations running high ahead of the evening meet.

Olympic and world medallists are expected to headline the event at Nyayo National Stadium, promising adrenaline-filled races and blistering speeds.

In the men’s 1500m, all eyes will be on a mouth-watering clash between Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and world gold medallist Timothy Cheruiyot.

The 800m, a core event of the meet, will also feature strong Kenyan representation.

Reigning world champion Lilian Odira leads the women’s 800m field as she opens her season under global spotlight following her triumph at the Tokyo World Championships last year.

She will be joined by Judy Kemunto, who is targeting a breakthrough season, with the field expected to deepen further should Ethiopia’s World Indoor silver medallist Nigist Getachew confirm participation.

Her compatriot Habtam Gebeyehu, who finished second at the 2026 Belgrade Indoor meet, has also been entered.

In the men’s 800m, Kenya’s two-time Commonwealth champion Wyclife Kinyamal and African champion Ngeno Kipng’etich will carry home hopes in a competitive field that includes Botswana’s rising star Kethobogile Haingura.

Other contenders include World Indoor silver medallist Noah Kibet, Kevin Loti, Nicholas Kiplangat, Ethiopia’s Abebe Lemecha and Biruk Tadese.

Kenya’s sprinters will also be under pressure to impress as they fine-tune preparations for the upcoming World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana.

Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas is set to face Kenya’s 400m record holder Mercy Oketch in the women’s 400m, with both athletes eyeing top honours.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala will be looking to bounce back in the men’s 100m against a strong field that includes Canada’s Olympic relay champion Aaron Brown, USA’s Sam Blaskowski and Brandon Hicklin, as well as South Africa’s Rivaldo Roberts.

In the men’s 200m, Kenya’s Ronald Koech and Denis Mwai will line up against Jamaica’s world bronze medallist Bryant Levell, Nigeria’s African 400m champion Chidi Okezie and USA’s Kyree King.

The evening meet, scheduled from 4pm to 9pm, is expected to test athletes’ speed and endurance to the limit.

Organisers have also announced the introduction of WaveLight technology for the first time, in a move aimed at enhancing performance tracking and race pacing.

With a blend of local stars and international heavyweights, the stage is set for a thrilling edition of the Kip Keino Classic.