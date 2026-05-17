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Kenya is over-politicised while systems are routinely ignored

By Isaac Kalua Green | May. 17, 2026
Rising global oil prices and local fuel woes test Kenya’s G-to-G scheme. [iStockphoto]

Over the past few weeks, many Kenyans woke up angry again. Fuel prices had risen sharply. Transport costs followed suit. Food prices quietly began to shift. Traders panicked. Youth threatened protests. Social media exploded.

The government defended itself. The opposition attacked. Parliament is prepared for another heated debate over taxes and the Finance Bill. Then, as always, we slowly returned to our corners, waiting for the next crisis.

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