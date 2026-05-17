Ruto's ICC Judge gamble could backfire

President William Ruto with Justice Njoki Ndung'u and Chief Justice Martha Koome at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s high profile launch and push for Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) bench could backfire and embarrassingly splash egg on his face.

President Ruto has used diplomatic engagements, such as a meeting with Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio and Ivory Coast's Alassane Ouattara, this week in Nairobi to rally support for the judge.