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Inside calculated plan to weaken the opposition ahead of polls

By Josphat Thiong’o | May. 17, 2026
President William Ruto.[File, Standard]

As next year’s General Election beckons, President William Ruto is navigating a high-stakes strategy designed to consolidate power by systematically weakening the opposition, with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party bearing the brunt.

Pundits argue that the Head of State is now employing a multi-pronged approach which includes fuelling regional divisions to create confusion among voters.

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