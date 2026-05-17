Inside calculated plan to weaken the opposition ahead of polls

As next year’s General Election beckons, President William Ruto is navigating a high-stakesstrategydesigned to consolidate power by systematically weakening theopposition, with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party bearing the brunt.
Pundits argue that the Head of State is now employing a multi-pronged approach which includes fuelling regional divisions to create confusion among voters.
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