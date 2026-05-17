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Fury after Elon Musk questions Lupita Nyong'o's role in new film

By Jael Wakesho | May. 17, 2026

Elon Musk has stirred controversy again in his public criticism of  Lupita Nyong’o's choice for upcoming epic movie, The Odyssey.

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Related Topics

Lupita Nyong’o Casting Row Billionaire Elon Musk Christopher Nolan Under Fire The Odyssey Controversy
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