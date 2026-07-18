How DCP guarded the vote

Voters queueing in Ol Kalou on 16th July 2026.

Despite claims by the Opposition that armed men and suspected goons attacked voters in Ol Kalou, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate handed the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a crushing defeat, winning by an overwhelming margin.

DCP's Sammy Douglas Kamau emerged victorious after garnering 35,440 votes against UDA's Samuel Muchina Nyaga, who received 5,450 votes.