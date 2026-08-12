Learners confront moral decay with sacred music and Taarab

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Friends Vihiga High School perform during the Kenya Music Festival Gala on August 12, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Learners have turned to gospel music, sacred folk songs and Taarab to confront moral decay in society, using the festival stage to remind Kenyans of the values of faith, humility, unity, compassion and responsible living.

Through powerful performances, the learners demonstrated that music is not merely entertainment but a tool for shaping character and addressing social challenges.

At a time when society continues to grapple with dishonesty, selfishness, intolerance and declining respect for others, the performances offered faith and moral values as possible pathways to renewal.

Kabarak University presented ‘Strong Together,’ a gospel song affirming the strength that comes from trusting in God. The performers delivered a message of steadfastness, urging people to remain firm in their faith during difficult times.

The song emphasised that those who place their trust in God can withstand life's challenges, while those who abandon their faith risk losing their foundation.

The presentation encouraged perseverance, hope and spiritual strength in a society facing increasing social and moral pressures.

Garissa University brought an Islamic perspective through Mtumbe wetu Hashim, a devotional song celebrating Prophet Muhammad and highlighting his exemplary character and virtues. The performance emphasised humility, kindness, respect and noble conduct.

By presenting the Prophet as a model of good character, the learners reminded audiences that moral leadership begins with personal conduct.

The message was particularly relevant to a society where young people need positive examples to guide their choices and relationships with others.

Oneno Comprehensive School from Homa Bay County presented ‘Yesu Jawar,’ a sacred folk song reflecting on the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The performance portrayed sacrifice as a source of salvation and encouraged faith, gratitude and hope.

Its message of redemption provided a reminder that moral renewal requires individuals to reflect on their actions and seek ways of becoming better members of society.

Kakamega Little Lillie's from Western Kenya used Taarab to deliver another spiritual message through ‘Mola Wangu’ –My Creator.

The song was presented as a heartfelt prayer seeking God's protection from life's challenges, preservation of dignity, strength and guidance.

The performance demonstrated how traditional and contemporary musical forms can be used to address modern social concerns.

Its message encouraged people to seek spiritual direction while maintaining dignity and resilience in difficult circumstances.

Teachers Service Commission choir performing Luo sacred arrangement 'Otenona' meaning He leads me through difficult times and expresses faith and hope during challenging times.

Sacred Heart Girls also used Taarab in ‘Safina,’ calling for unity among people of different religions and ethnic communities.

The performance carried an especially important message for a diverse country such as Kenya. Rather than allowing religious or ethnic differences to create division, the learners urged citizens to recognise their shared humanity.

Nzoia Sugar junior shool with siwezi kosa milele, this is a Taarab song depicting nature of human life reminding us that circumstances can change. Encouraging people not to loose hope despite difficult times.

Taarab, a vibrant musical tradition associated with the East African coast, provided an effective vehicle for communicating the message of togetherness.

Together, learners said society needs strong values and responsible individuals calling for people to cultivate humility, kindness, respect, faith, unity and compassion.