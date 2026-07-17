Gachagua: DCP to field candidates across 47 counties in 2027

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Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua speaking after Samule Kamau won the Ol Kalou Parliamentary by-election. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has declared his party will field candidates in all 47 counties for the 2027 General Election, positioning DCP as a national alternative to President William Ruto's administration.

Speaking in Nyahururu, Nyandarua County, on Friday, Gachagua said the party's Ol Kalou by-election win showed DCP was becoming the political home of choice for aspirants nationwide.

"We are a national party and it is our intention to field candidates in all 47 counties for gubernatorial, senatorial, National Assembly and county assembly seats," he said.

Gachagua explained the push forms part of DCP's strategic plan to build a nationwide movement aimed at unseating Ruto in 2027.

"In accordance with our strategic plan, we have set up the necessary machinery and blueprints to secure a minimum of 20 governors and senators, a minimum of 145 members of the National Assembly and a minimum of 720 members of the County Assembly across the country," he added.

He promised free and fair nominations, crediting that pledge for Ol Kalou MP-elect Sammy Kamau's by-election win.

Kamau garnered 35,440 votes against his closest rival Samuel Muchina of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), who got 5,450 votes.

The former deputy president said DCP intends to expand beyond its current Mt Kenya support base to achieve national presence.

He welcomed politicians seeking to retain their seats or contest fresh ones in 2027 to join the party.

"To any aspirant considering DCP, we welcome you," said Gachagua.

He commended Ol Kalou residents for turning out in large numbers to vote and guard the ballots despite what he described as violence and intimidation from people he claimed were police.

"The people of Ol Kalou have given the template for what must be done," noted Gachagua, referring to residents camping at polling stations to prevent vote theft.

He also criticised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for inaction despite what he called a clear breach of electoral laws by government allies.

Gachagua claimed the government poured Sh1.1 billion in cash and Sh14 billion in projects into Ol Kalou, yet residents still delivered a DCP win.

He took a swipe at Ruto, arguing dirty money would not secure his re-election and predicting the president would serve only one term.

Gachagua urged Kenyans to unite in 2027 to vote and guard their votes against manipulation, insisting the deep state could not overturn the people's will.

"They cannot overpower all of us and overturn the will of the people," he said.