Congratulations pour in for DCP's Sammy Waweru after Ol Kalou win

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DCP candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru declared the winner of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Congratulatory messages poured in from across the political divide on Friday after Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru won the Ol Kalou by-election.

Deputy President and UDA Deputy Party Leader Kithure Kindiki was among the first leaders to congratulate the opposition candidate, urging him to unite residents and serve them without discrimination.

"Congratulations Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru on your victory in the by-election held today for the MP seat for Ol Kalou Constituency. Unite the residents and serve them all without distinction," Kindiki said.

He also commended UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah for what he described as a mature and issue-based campaign.

"Congratulations Samuel Muchina, our UDA Party candidate, for a good show and a mature, issue-based campaign devoid of insults. You may not have succeeded today, but your star shines bright into the future," he added.

According to results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Friday morning, Waweru garnered 35,440 votes, defeating UDA's Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who received 5,450 votes.

Jubilee Party candidate Wilson Kigwa came third with 198 votes, followed by Stephen Waithaka of the National Liberal Party with 103 votes and Timothy Kariuki of the People's Renaissance Movement with 51 votes.

Other candidates included Edwin Muchiri of the Party of National Unity, who garnered 28 votes, Abdifatah Abdullahi of the Federal Party of Kenya with 19 votes, Edward Mwaniki of the Kenya Moja Movement with 16 votes and Rachael Njoroge of the People's Democratic Party, who received 11 votes.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua described the victory as historic, thanking Ol Kalou residents for electing the party's first Member of the National Assembly despite what he claimed were attempts to influence voters through handouts and acts of violence.

"Congratulations, Hon. Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru, on your historic election as the Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou Constituency. You have won by a resounding margin, reflecting the unmistakable voice of the people," Gachagua stated.

He thanked residents for "guarding their vote" and standing firm despite what he termed intimidation by rogue police officers armed with guns and tear gas.

Gachagua also announced that he would tour all five wards to personally thank voters while urging the newly elected MP to diligently serve the people.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu, who actively campaigned for Waweru, also congratulated the new MP, saying the outcome reflected the will of the people.

He commended the IEBC for conducting what he described as a credible electoral process while raising concerns over alleged voter bribery witnessed during the campaign period.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia termed the victory a triumph of faith and the people's determination, saying residents remained steadfast despite reported intimidation during the polls.

"Congratulations on your victory. Ol Kalou has spoken loudly and clearly. This success belongs to God. If God says yes, no one can say no," she remarked.

She further praised residents for remaining firm despite what she claimed were attacks at more than 20 polling stations aimed at intimidating voters.

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa also congratulated Waweru, saying the outcome demonstrated the will of the people despite challenges witnessed during the election.

While congratulating him, Wamalwa expressed concern over what he described as electoral violence, voter bribery, political goonism and the alleged involvement of state-sponsored militia, warning that such incidents pose a threat to Kenya's democracy.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro equally congratulated Waweru but condemned what he termed unprecedented state-sponsored violence during the by-election.

"However, it is apparent to all Kenyans that the process was marred by unprecedented state-sponsored violence that must be condemned as we head to next year's General Election. It is the sole responsibility of the Government to protect citizens," Nyoro said.

Other leaders who congratulated the newly elected MP included Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

While their political affiliations differed, many of the leaders described the outcome as a victory for democracy and the will of the people.

They urged Waweru to serve all residents with humility and dedication.

Several leaders also raised concerns over allegations of voter bribery, intimidation, misuse of public resources and violence involving masked and hooded individuals during the campaign period and on polling day, saying such incidents should not be allowed to undermine future elections.