Senator Gloria Orwoba to lose several perks following suspension

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has been suspended by the Senate for 79 days after she failed to overturn a resolution made by the Senate on September 20, 2023, to lock her out.

A communication delivered to the house by Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi said that Orwoba will cease enjoying all the powers and privileges associated with the position she holds from February 12 to May 1, 2025.

Murungi said the Senate arrived at the decision after considering the judgment delivered by the High Court on January 15, 2025 and the orders given.

“Senator Gloria Orwoba shall now forthwith commence her suspension following the Resolution of the Senate of September 20, 2023 to adopt the Report of the Committee of Powers and Privileges on her Conduct,” said Murungi.

The decision by the Senate has reduced Orwoba's suspension from the house for six months as it had been ordered one year ago before she moved to court to challenge her suspension where she got temporary orders stopping her suspension until the matter was heard and determined.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi sitting at the High Court in Nairobi agreed with the decision made by the Senate noting that the Nominated Senator was given a chance to appear before the Powers and Privileges Committee of the Senate to defend herself but failed to do so.

Justice Mugambi said that the Senator had made it clear that she did not recognize the jurisdiction of the Senate in inquiring into her conduct as a result she declared that she was not going to participate in the inquiry process and that when she appeared before the Senate she walked out.

“Senator Gloria Orwoba was provided with an opportunity to appear and state her case, presumably even raising all the manner of preliminary issues before the Senate Powers and Privileges Committee but she instead opted not to participate and walked out on the committee,” said Justice Mugambi.

The Judge said that he did not find an infringement of the right to fair administrative action or the right to fair hearing in the circumstances of this case and therefore dismissed the petition filed by Orwoba with costs to the respondents.

Orwoba was suspended for three months by the Senate in September last year after the house adopted a recommendation made by the Powers and Privileges Committee chaired by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi following a majority decision that will see her lose several privileges enjoyed as a Senator.

During her suspension, Orwoba will lose hefty perks and other personal benefits as a Senator until May this year when she will be required to appear before the house and apologise before being readmitted after being accused for making unsubstantiated allegations of sexual favours by some parliamentary officials.

The Nominated Senator was also accused for alleging that there was discrimination in parliament by posting various messages on the Senate Business WhatsApp group in a report made by the Powers and Privileges Committee.

Following the decision made by the house, Orwoba will be restricted from accessing the precincts of parliament for the entire period of suspension neither will she be allowed to attend senate plenary and committee sessions and there will lose out on the sitting allowances.

The report stated that despite Senator Orwoba being granted an opportunity to appear before the committee to back up her claims she did not turn up which raised serious concerns about whether the allegation she had made were true.

“Senator Gloria Orwoba was given an opportunity to be heard by the Powers and Privileges Committee but the Senator declined to participate in the inquiry therefore the committee could not substantiate the claims she made,” said the report by the committee chaired by Speaker Kingi.

Orwoba was also accused of disrespecting fellow senators by publishing information that was disrespectful to her colleagues, imputing improper motive a charge that was also substantiated by the Senator failing to appear before the committee to defend herself.