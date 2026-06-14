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Duping Kenyans: How Ruto's 2027 bid was folded into Mbadi's budget

By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | Jun. 14, 2026

President William Ruto interacts with Treasury CS John Mbadiduring a joint session of Cabinet and Principal Secretaries at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto is trudging back to the campaign trail with renewed vigour after successfully incorporating his re-election bid into the country’s multi-trillion budget.

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