Return of six Cabinet members at center of this week's Gen Z anger

President William Ruto leaves after speaking during a press conference at State House in Nairobi on July 11, 2024. [AFP]

Despite President William Ruto's decision to accede to the demands of Gen Z, they have remained resolute on anti-government protests.

The president had hoped to calm the youth by declining to assent to the controversial Finance Bill 2024 and dismissing his Cabinet save for the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Gen Z has planned Tuesday protests with hashtags such as #TotalShutdown, #OccupyJKIA, and #RutoMustGo gaining traction online. The protests reveal a growing divide between the government and Gen Z demanding accountability and good governance.

The youth are particularly angered by the reappointment of politicians previously dismissed from Cabinet and claims of a questionable 30-year lease of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), allegedly approved without following due process.

Last week, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka asked the Senate Standing Committee on Transport to clarify details about the leasing of JKIA to Adani Commercial, an Indian firm.

“I rise, under Standing Order 53 (1), to seek a Statement on the leasing of JKIA under the Build, Operate, and Transfer model.” He highlighted that the deal includes a 30-year term and an 18 per cent equity for the company," he said.

Onyonko was to follow it up on Friday with a letter to Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director that was also shared on his X handle.

Such emerging intrigues have generated a new determination in the youths to drive the administration up the wall.

The protesters now plan to disrupt operations at JKIA by blocking major roads such as Mombasa Road, the Expressway, Outering Road, and Airport Road. Their plan includes dismantling fences and marching into the airport to create significant disruption and draw global attention to their cause.

Additionally, the protesters plan to occupy various embassies in Kenya to increase pressure on the president to address their demands.

This comes after Kenyans living in the United States protested outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF), blaming it for Kenya’s economic troubles. They said the institution has dished out loans to the country with stringent conditions, disturbing its economic plans. They also criticized the president for wasting public funds on endless foreign trips that they believe have little benefit to the country.

A Gen Z youth advocate, Kimori Evans, Sunday said the president is not listening to the youth and that is why he reappointed former CSs. "The president's decision to reappoint politicians he had previously fired will not be well received by Gen Z. This week's protest will be one of rage," he said, reflecting the deep-seated anger among the youth.

Kimori said the president has a crucial role in addressing these issues "The responsibility stops at the president's feet. It's time for him to redefine the nation and streamline the system by tackling corruption."

He highlighted the Gen Z protesters' unwavering determination, noting that they are willing to take extreme measures to make the government listen to their demands. "The Gen Zs will do anything to make the president listen to their demands. Occupying JKIA, where international guests arrive, will reflect poorly on the country. Their message is clear: they don’t want incompetence and corruption within the government,” Kimori said.

A Nairobi resident Isaac Otieno, condemned the president for nominating former CSs. He cited Interior nominee Kithure Kindiki, who was CS in office during the anti-tax protests that led to loss of lives. "We gave the president a chance to redeem himself, but he has shown that he doesn’t listen to our cries. We will be back on the streets," he said.

"We will be on the streets again," declared Otieno.

On Sunday, Azimio leader Raila Odinga seeming cornered by the Gen Z push, committed to prioritizing justice before engaging in any national dialogues.

"I agree that Justice must come first before any talks," said Raila.

He outlined several key demands, including compensation for victims of police violence, dismissal of protest-related cases, the release of detainees, and prosecution of security personnel involved in violence against peaceful protesters.



Speaking after church service in Bomet President Ruto warned the Gen Zs against the Tuesday protests. He said he will "protect the nation" and added that he had already given everyone a chance to express their views.

The president said he had made several concessions, including rejecting the Finance Bill 2024, yet protests continue. "Enough is enough," he declared.

"I dropped the Finance Bill, I called them to the table, but they refused. They asked me to go to X, I went there, but they ran away. I have called them for talks, but they have refused, saying they are faceless and formless,” Ruto said.

The president warned that going forward, it will not be business as usual. "I have told them, my friends, it must now come to an end. I have given everyone a chance to speak, but it can't continue like this. The country is more important than any group. We must stand together as a nation and protect our country," he said.



Last week, the president called on young people to nominate 50 representatives for a multi-sectoral forum that was supposed to start last Monday. The forum did not begin as planned after various sectors allegedly failed to submit lists of nominees.