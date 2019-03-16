End of the road for judge who freed Goldenberg scandal architect Kamlesh Pattni

Justice Joseph Mutava leaves Supreme Law court. Court has upheld the sacking of mutava over gross misconduct in handling the Goldenberg scandal case. [Beverlyne Musili/Stanndard]

The Supreme Court has upheld a decision to sack High Court judge Joseph Mutava for his handling of a case against Goldenberg scandal architect Kamlesh Pattni.The court’s decision means that President Uhuru Kenyatta can now sack the judge. Mutava had moved to the Supreme Court after a tribunal recommended that he be removed from office for misconduct over the manner in which he terminated a multi-billion-shilling fraud case against Pattni.Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that there was sufficient evidence that Mutava colluded with Pattni’s lawyer to have a file retrieved and taken to him in Kericho while aware that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was investigating his conduct into the matter. “We agree that the tribunal did a commendable job by meeting the required standard of proof and the test set in law to conclude that the judge’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct and ought to be removed from office,” ruled the judges. The Supreme Court bench of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, judges Jackton Ojwang, Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u and Isaac Lenaola also found Mutava guilty of attempting to influence the decision of another judge. Chief Justice David Maraga did not sit on the bench after he disqualified himself because he chaired the tribunal that recommended Mutava’s sacking. The judges' decision marked the end of Mutava's journey on the bench, which began when he was appointed High Court judge in August 2011. The Supreme Court judges ruled that Mutava started courting controversy barely six months after being appointed judge. They noted that several complaints had been filed against him at the JSC between March 2012 and March 2013. Mutava’s troubles started in March 2013 when he terminated all criminal cases against Pattni, and stopped police from re-arresting or charging the businessman with any offence relating to the Goldenberg scandal. The Supreme Court judges ruled that the tribunal was right in its finding that Justice Mutava irregularly retrieved Pattni’s file from the High Court in Nairobi, took it to Kericho and wrote a judgment while his involvement in the matter was being investigated. “Any judge must ensure that his conduct is beyond reproach and when facing investigations, he should have restrained himself from handling the case. We find that there was collusion between the judge and Pattni’s lawyer to willfully have the file placed before him,” ruled the judges. On accusations that he interfered with a court ruling that was pending before Justice Leonard Njagi, the judges upheld the tribunal’s findings that Mutava persistently made inquiries about the ruling in a manner that went beyond ordinary judicial curiosity.“We have established the factual position of the case based on his own admission that he inquired about the case which shows that he had manifest interest in the outcome which amounts to gross misconduct and justifies his removal from the judiciary,” ruled the judges. On claims that his wife, Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu, was forced to testify, the judges ruled that the tribunal was within its limits to call any person that would help in finding the truth. They also dismissed the judge’s claims that the tribunal was not properly constituted, stating that both the High Court and Court of Appeal had determined that it was. On claims that the complainants had withdrawn their cases against him, the judges ruled that this came when a tribunal had already been appointed. “We hold that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct contrary to the expected standards of a judge. For avoidance of doubt, the tribunal’s recommendations to the President that he be removed from office is hereby upheld,” ruled the judges.