Coast tycoon’s monopoly on grain trade set to end

| Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 08:46, Updated July 21st 2018 at 08:54 GMT +3

Trucks wait to be loaded with some of the 42,000 metric tonnes of white maize after it was off-loaded from MV Guardian ship at the Grain Bulk Handlers Limited (GBHL) at Mombasa port. [File, Standard]

The licensing of a second grain bulk handling company may finally challenge the dominance of a company associated with a Mombasa tycoon in the multi-billion shilling business.

The National Assembly’s Transport committee has given the Ministry of Transport the green light to construct the second grain bulk handling company at the Mombasa port.

This could spark industry war given that the country is solely served by Grain Bulk Handlers Limited (GBHL) associated with businessmen Mohamed Jaffer.

Mr Jaffer is no stranger to survival battles. For the duration he has been in business, he has come up against opponents, some formidable others feeble, but always emerges victorious.

Parliament and milling firms sustained attacks on his business at the port. They opposed the exclusive right that GBHL enjoyed. This is understandable. Kenya imports most of its grains such as maize and wheat in bulk.

GBHL provides services to customers importing bulk grain into the region. This makes it a very lucrative business.

Its work begins at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) berth, where it removes the bulk grain from vessels. The grain is then transferred by a conveyor-belt system directly to a grain terminal immediately adjacent to the port. From the terminal the customer can collect the grain using either road or rail systems.

To date there have been more than five investigations on grain bulk handling at the port of Mombasa. In January 2000, Public Investment Committee (PIC) investigated the company over tariffs and the lease of the plot it sits on (Plot no Msa/Block1/370). On October 5, 2008, KPA placed an advert inviting bidders for grain bulk handling but this was cancelled after Raila’s intervention

In 2002 and 2001 another PIC team led by then Siakago MP Justin Muturi also conducted an investigation over the exclusivity of GBHL. In 2008, the PIC team led by Mithika Linturi also probed the firm.

Other probes were conducted by an Investment Finance Committee, which was appointed by the Transport Ministry in 1998.

GBHL eight years exclusive rights to operate at the port was initially supposed to end in February 2008 and in October 5, the same year KPA placed an advert inviting other bidders.

But the next day, KPA placed an advert cancelling the tender after Raila Odinga who was then Prime Minister intervened.

Although Raila defended his decision saying he acted on advice from the Ministry of Transport, many believed that his close ties with Jaffer played part.

Grain and fertiliser trade through the port of Mombasa is a lucrative business like sugar and is always dogged with controversy. Even with this interesting past, GBHL is pushing on with an expansion programme, and the company insists there will be no need for the port to allocate alternative space for grain handling.

But National Assembly Transport committee chair David Pkosing said members were aware that four companies had shown interest in putting up grain bulk handling business and put up grain bagging at the port of Mombasa and at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Embakasi in Nairobi.

“We want to encourage other players in the market, this will ensure the ease of doing business and effeciency in gran bulk handling. We want to also encourage the new players once they come on board to ensure the maximum use of Standard Gauge Rail,” said Mr Pkosing.

On Tuesday, while appearing before the committee, Transport and Housing Cabinet Secretary James Macharia confirmed that they were indeed on the verge of letting in another player.